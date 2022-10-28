Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
clarksvillenow.com
Prewitt Mobile Home Park property up for rezoning, over 41 residents could be displaced
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An application to rezone close to 7 acres in Clarksville could lead to the displacement of over 41 residents. Universal Exports has applied to rezone 6.96 acres just south of Prewitt Lane and west of Whitfield Road, known by some as the Prewitt Mobile Home Park.
Murfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 31, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will...
dicksonpost.com
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Dickson County Firefighters’ Association, and Dickson County Help Center plan toy run
Joe Sandlin, a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), Chapter 18-10 of Bon Aqua, signed a contract when he joined the American military to protect and to serve, a contract he says never expired even after his enlistment did. Now he’s helping to save the day in a different way.
WSMV
Renewed push for juvenile detention center in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - County leaders in Montgomery County are calling attention to the need for a local juvenile detention center after years of sending juvenile offenders to other counties. This week, two teens who were arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old man had to sleep on the floor of...
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
fox17.com
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
wgnsradio.com
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic back to normal on Boot Hill after wreck at Providence Boulevard bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on the Providence Boulevard bridge has southbound traffic backed up on Boot Hill. At 11:15 a.m., traffic was backed up from the bridge past Boot Hill almost to Peachers Mill Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone,...
Dad calls for speed limit change in Rutherford County two years after son’s death on Halloween
As families across Middle Tennessee gear up for Halloween, one Rutherford County father continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old son, who was hit and killed by an SUV two years ago.
clarksvillenow.com
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
WSMV
Whites Creek animal sanctuary asks for help searching for stolen turkeys
WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several turkeys were stolen from Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary on Saturday. According to Piccolo Farms, people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida license plates stopped by uninvited and allegedly begged Piccolo Farms to sell the turkeys to them a few days ago. On...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
WSMV
Nashville Predators donate bicycles to children of local recovery court parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators donated 48 bicycles and tricycles to children of 23rd District Recovery Court participants this week. The bikes will serve as a way of enriching the parenting skills of those recovering from addiction, and help them work to rebuild family relationships. This isn’t the...
