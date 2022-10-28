ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashville parole officers make Halloween donation to daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Nashville Probation Parole Officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction visited a local daycare Monday to spread some kindness on Halloween. The officers visited Hart to Heart Daycare Learning Center in Nashville and brought candy, goodies and holiday cheer to some of Tennessee’s youngest residents. The donation, which is fully funded by the Probation Parole Officers (PPO) and staff, is part of a bigger goal to connect officers with the neighborhoods they serve, a media release said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire crews work to put out damaging apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews have successfully put out an apartment fire in Antioch. Fire crews were able to put out the hot spots deep within the apartment building to fully extinguish the fire. The building that caught fire is confirmed to be a total loss. Crews...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday. A birthday celebration was happening at the location and an argument broke out between Daccari Turner and Dejuan Williams. Turner allegedly stabbed Williams....
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy