Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By the time the Las Vegas Raiders crossed midfield for the first time all day, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were spectators and the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on a dominating win. Whatever good feeling a victory over the hapless Houston Texans provided a week ago was wiped out by one of the most inept performances by the Raiders in years in a 24-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday. “It was embarrassing,” Carr said after the game. “We are so much better than that, but we didn’t earn that today. You take a look at it, there are a lot of guys who care about it in that locker room. We will be very self-critical. I promise you, we will try to do better next week.” It would be hard to do worse.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO