Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station overcomes slow start to top Consol 38-28

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football beat A&M Consolidated 38-28 at Cougar Field Friday night to move to 5-0 all-time over the Tigers. Both College Station and Consol are now tied for first place in District 11-5A Div. I with 5-1 records. Jackson Verdugo’s one-handed touchdown catch in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Buffalo Bison clinch playoff berth with shutout win over Florence

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison shut out the Florence Buffaloes 48-0 at home to clinch a playoff berth. The Bison would not be denied all night long as they put pressure on early and never stopped. Early in the first quarter, Buffalo’s Craig Shannon started off the scoring...
BUFFALO, TX
KBTX.com

Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated

Iola, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs hosted the undefeated and fifth-ranked Chilton Pirates at Bulldog stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs got a taste of why the Pirates remain undefeated early in the first quarter. Isaac Redd tossed the ball to Daylon Ford who rumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown to make it 18 to nothing with Chilton in the lead.
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Excitement surrounds College Football’s return to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ole Miss is in town and Aggie fans are ready for the game. Kyle Field will be lit up Saturday night, something Aggieland has missed for the past few weeks of away games. With travelers in town, residents are ready to show them what College Station is made of.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
HEMPHILL, TX
KBTX.com

Weigman earns starting quarterback nod ahead of Ole Miss game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss. Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October. It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living...
NAVASOTA, TX

