KBTX.com
Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
KBTX.com
College Station overcomes slow start to top Consol 38-28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football beat A&M Consolidated 38-28 at Cougar Field Friday night to move to 5-0 all-time over the Tigers. Both College Station and Consol are now tied for first place in District 11-5A Div. I with 5-1 records. Jackson Verdugo’s one-handed touchdown catch in...
KBTX.com
Buffalo Bison clinch playoff berth with shutout win over Florence
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison shut out the Florence Buffaloes 48-0 at home to clinch a playoff berth. The Bison would not be denied all night long as they put pressure on early and never stopped. Early in the first quarter, Buffalo’s Craig Shannon started off the scoring...
KBTX.com
Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated
Iola, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs hosted the undefeated and fifth-ranked Chilton Pirates at Bulldog stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs got a taste of why the Pirates remain undefeated early in the first quarter. Isaac Redd tossed the ball to Daylon Ford who rumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown to make it 18 to nothing with Chilton in the lead.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan WR Terrence Lewis bounces back from early miscue to lead Viking win over Hutto
The game burst open when Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis felt the ball slip loose of his arms after catching a short pass in the flat. Hutto recovered it and put the ball in the end zone two plays later to take a 14-point lead four minutes into the game.
KBTX.com
Excitement surrounds College Football’s return to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ole Miss is in town and Aggie fans are ready for the game. Kyle Field will be lit up Saturday night, something Aggieland has missed for the past few weeks of away games. With travelers in town, residents are ready to show them what College Station is made of.
KBTX.com
Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
KBTX.com
Weigman earns starting quarterback nod ahead of Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss. Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
KBTX.com
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
KBTX.com
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
KBTX.com
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
KBTX.com
Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October. It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living...
