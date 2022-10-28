SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.

