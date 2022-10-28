Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
West side shooting suspect charged for separate shooting
A shooting on the west side of Sioux City resulted in two deaths, additional documents say there was a third victim involved during the altercation.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for murder of roommate
A Sioux City man found guilty of the murder of his roommate has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
‘Come out shooting’: Man arrested after Sioux City stand-off
A large police presence gathered outside a downtown apartment building that led to a stand-off Tuesday evening.
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES
A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City gym holds puppy and kitten yoga sessions
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for false ID after accident
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
kscj.com
ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON
ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
siouxlandnews.com
2022 Haunted Lodge Party a huge success for Camp High Hopes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Saturday night was one for the clowns at the haunted circus. That was the theme for this year's Haunted Lodge Party benefitting Camp High Hopes. This is their biggest fundraiser each year to help give campers of all ages and abilities experiences they will never forget all year round.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Railroad Museum hosts Halloween at the Roundhouse
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween at the Roundhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum was overtaken by trick-or-treaters on Sunday. The two-day event recorded the highest attendance since the start of this festival several years ago. The festival includes trick or treating, hayrack rides, box car hobo storytellers, a...
