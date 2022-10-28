ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery at Gunderson's Jewelers Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the high-end jewelry story in Lakeport Commons just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the store carrying sledgehammers, broke out the glass of a jewelry case and left the store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

A GAYVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION IN YANKTON COUNTY. DAVID JAMES BROWN IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA, THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, TWO COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND VIOLATION OF A DRUG FREE ZONE.
GAYVILLE, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City gym holds puppy and kitten yoga sessions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City gym held a special event today to raise money for Noah's Hope animal rescue. Big Iron Gym held its second yoga session this year that features puppies and kittens that are in search of a new home. The event was such a success last time, Big Iron Gym opened two sessions that both sold out in a matter of days; with all proceeds being donated back to Noah's Hope.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false ID after accident

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

2022 Haunted Lodge Party a huge success for Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Saturday night was one for the clowns at the haunted circus. That was the theme for this year's Haunted Lodge Party benefitting Camp High Hopes. This is their biggest fundraiser each year to help give campers of all ages and abilities experiences they will never forget all year round.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Railroad Museum hosts Halloween at the Roundhouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween at the Roundhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum was overtaken by trick-or-treaters on Sunday. The two-day event recorded the highest attendance since the start of this festival several years ago. The festival includes trick or treating, hayrack rides, box car hobo storytellers, a...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy