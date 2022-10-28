Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted on Twitter, then removed the post Sunday night, a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was hospitalized after being attacked by a man whose blogs deny that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 and deny that the Holocaust that killed 6 million people for being Jewish during World War II actually took place.
Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation expressed sympathy and shock after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked around 2:30 a.m. Friday as an intruder searched for his wife, yelling: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”...
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact” on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West. We’ll share details on the strikes and the U.S. response, plus what Ukrainian officials hope will convice Israel to abandon its position of withholding military assistance to Kyiv.
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received an F for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced earlier this month. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his top executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by his most trusted lieutenant to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits. In opening statements Monday, prosecutors and defense lawyers sparred over the company’s culpability for the actions of Allen Weisselberg, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify as a star prosecution witness in exchange for a five-month jail sentence. Later, another Trump Organization executive, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney, walked a prosecutor through financial records, including Weisselberg’s payroll forms and ledger entries showing that the company paid for Weisselberg’s car leases. He will resume testifying on Tuesday.
WATERLOO – Two women are vying for the position of state senator in Iowa Senate District 27. Annette Sweeney and Sam Cox are running in the district that spans from northwest Black Hawk County, down to the border of Poweshiek and Mahaska counties, and west to Hardin County. Sweeney,...
