Johnson City, TN

ETSU hoping to get a win against the Wofford Terriers on Saturday

By Kenny Hawkins
 3 days ago

Johnson City, Tn —

And after losses to Mercer and Samford in which they gave up a ton of offensive yards and points ... the Wofford Terriers might be just what the doctor ordered for the struggling ETSU Bucs... Even though they are tied in the conference the Terriers who had a coaching change a few weeks got their first win of the season against The Citadel a team that beat the Bucs. "They got a big win in their last game, and now they get the open date to feel good about themselves for a little bit. And they get to play at home. I think you'll probably see a lot of the same stuff, but you're going to see a group that's playing with a lot more confidence than they had earlier in the year." "We are a confident group and believe in what we can do. I know last Saturday wasn't our best game, performance wise, and some other games this year haven't been our best performance. But we're a confident group and feel like we can compete." "Us losing still hurts a bit. We're not used to that. But we still feel good and we're always going to excited to play football. I feel like if you're not excited to play football, then you don't need to be playing football."

WJHL

WJHL

