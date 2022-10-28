Read full article on original website
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
KEYC
BEA rolls to win over Maple River
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
KEYC
Fairmont wins battle of the Cards advancing to Section 3AAA title game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team hosted Luverne in the Section 3AAA semifinals Saturday. Fairmont wins by a final of 35-0. Cardinals play Waseca for the Section 3AAA Title game on Friday.
Lakefield Standard
Huskies stunned in playoff opener
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated...
KEYC
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
KEYC
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m. There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.
KEYC
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Furry’s OT heroics lifts MSU past Bowling Green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-3) defeated Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime to open up its CCHA schedule on a high note. The Mavericks saw three players net their first goals of the season. Junior Ondrej Pavel put the puck into a open net to give MSU a 1-0 lead in the first period. Later, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored off his own rebound in the second frame, before Bowling Green tied the game up at two to force overtime.
KEYC
Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman. Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite...
KEYC
Drought causes quick harvest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -October is coming to an end, and the window for farmers to finish up their harvest is quickly closing. Harvest reports released Monday point to farmers across the Midwest being significantly ahead of schedule, and farm experts believe that the year-long drought that has plagued the country may be a driving reason for a quick harvest.
KEYC
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
KEYC
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
KEYC
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding and adding a second location have been in the works since 2017. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Updated: Oct. 28,...
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
KEYC
Protecting your home from Winter pests
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The change in seasons can leave animals looking for new homes. Stein Innvaer, Area Wildlife Supervisor for Nicollet said “The landscape for the last three months now, we’ve been in harvest and 90% of the land has changed dramatically. The crops are gone, the ground has been plowed and for an animal now, there’s no cover nowhere to hide and most of the food has been removed.”
KEYC
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
