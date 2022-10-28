Read full article on original website
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
NY State Police Alert! Have You Been A Victim of the Imposter Scam?
New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!. How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know?...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Did You Know Poughkeepsie Had A ‘Dahmer’ Like Murderer?
If you have the streaming service Netflix the odds say that you or someone you know has watched or at least tried to watch the show "Dahmer", but did you know that back in the late 70s Poughkeepsie had its own version of the cannibal murderer?. If you had no...
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
