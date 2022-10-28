ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31

Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums but state-of-the-art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
