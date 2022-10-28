ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Seneca Volleyball Team Sweeps Mountain Grove in the Sectional Round of the State Tournament

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcWj5_0ipbZc5E00

The Seneca Indians made history by winning their first ever District Championship in program history Monday 3-1 over Mount Vernon.

They were at home Thursday night to start Sectionals Round of the State Tournament against the Mountain Grove Panthers. The Indians swept the Panthers 3-0 to advance to the second round. Also, senior Parker Long reached 1,000 career kills.

Seneca will be at home to host Eldon this Saturday, October 29th at 3:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republictigersports.com

New Record Highlights District Performances as 3 Qualify for State

Three Republic cross country runners earned a berth in the state championship at Columbia next week. Gracie Troester, Kristin Probst, and Brady Purcell are all state-bound based on their performances at the Class 5 District 2 race in Nixa Saturday. Troester finished second in the girls race, and she shattered...
REPUBLIC, MO
Four States Home Page

Grove wins big 72-7 over Pryor; forces four fumbles

PRYOR, Okla. – Grove forced four fumbles in their 72-7 win over Pryor, but when junior defensive tackle Ty Schlessman scooped up the ball and rambled 25 yards into the endzone he not only scored for the Ridgerunners, but he was also making a bold statement about Grove’s defensive unit.    Grove’s stingy defense held […]
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

Tuesday Night Volleyball Action: Webb City, Jasper & Seneca All Claim District Titles to Advance to the State Tournament

Webb City defeats Carl Junction three sets to zero to claim the Class 4 District 6 Championship. They will now host a quarterfinal match this Saturday against Helias Catholic. The Jasper Lady Eagles sweep College Heights Tuesday night to win the Class 1 District 11 title. The Lady Eagles will be on the road for […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Riverton Wins Third Straight Sub-State Championship

Riverton made it to the sub-state rounds as the first seed at Frontenac High School. Their first round opponent were the eight seed Caney Valley Bullpups. The Lady Rams won two sets to zero and advanced all the way to the championship game. They played Frontenac in the championship round and came out with a […]
RIVERTON, KS
Four States Home Page

Riverton Morgan Compton Earns a Big Career Milestone

Well Saturday night, Riverton won their sub state tournament, but one of Riverton’s seniors was able to accomplish a certain milestone. Senior Morgan Compton and over her four years at Riverton, she’s set herself up to accomplish this with her play and a little help from teammates. That milestone would be achieving 2,000 career assists […]
RIVERTON, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy