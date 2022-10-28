Seneca Volleyball Team Sweeps Mountain Grove in the Sectional Round of the State Tournament

The Seneca Indians made history by winning their first ever District Championship in program history Monday 3-1 over Mount Vernon.

They were at home Thursday night to start Sectionals Round of the State Tournament against the Mountain Grove Panthers. The Indians swept the Panthers 3-0 to advance to the second round. Also, senior Parker Long reached 1,000 career kills.

Seneca will be at home to host Eldon this Saturday, October 29th at 3:00 pm.

