Doane shocked by late Mount Marty scores in loss
YANKTON, SD — With just 1:35 left in the game, the Doane Tigers took a 16-13 lead over the Mount Marty Lancers Saturday in Yankton, South Dakota. Thirty-four seconds later, though, the Tigers trailed by multiple possessions. Doane's late lead was their first of the game. It came on...
Hawks record shutout over S.C. East, will host Johnston in Class 5A quarterfinals
That’s all that matters this time of the year. The third-ranked Ankeny football team struggled offensively, but the Hawks’ defense rose to the occasion in a 17-0 victory over No. 13 Sioux City East in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday at Ankeny Stadium.
Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16
(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
Multiple agencies battle bale fire near Swan Lake
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a bale fire in South Central Turner County over the weekend. Hurley Fire says it happened near Swan Lake on Sunday. The department posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. Viborg, Centerville, and Davis Fire, along...
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas who is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith, a.k.a. “King”. Smith is wanted...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Smith Visiting Yankton
South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
Where to find big Halloween displays in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a weekend filled with Halloween fun around KELOLAND. For a third year now, a Sioux Falls development is putting on a contest to help you find some of the most festively spooky houses in town. “This is all lit up after dark,...
