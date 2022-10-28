ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Point, SD

News Channel Nebraska

Doane shocked by late Mount Marty scores in loss

YANKTON, SD — With just 1:35 left in the game, the Doane Tigers took a 16-13 lead over the Mount Marty Lancers Saturday in Yankton, South Dakota. Thirty-four seconds later, though, the Tigers trailed by multiple possessions. Doane's late lead was their first of the game. It came on...
YANKTON, SD
kmaland.com

Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16

(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
CLARINDA, IA
kttn.com

Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville

Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
MARYVILLE, MO
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple agencies battle bale fire near Swan Lake

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a bale fire in South Central Turner County over the weekend. Hurley Fire says it happened near Swan Lake on Sunday. The department posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. Viborg, Centerville, and Davis Fire, along...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
B102.7

Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
kfgo.com

Las Vegas murderer being sought in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — Officials are looking for a wanted man from Las Vegas who is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith, a.k.a. “King”. Smith is wanted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Smith Visiting Yankton

South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where to find big Halloween displays in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a weekend filled with Halloween fun around KELOLAND. For a third year now, a Sioux Falls development is putting on a contest to help you find some of the most festively spooky houses in town. “This is all lit up after dark,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

