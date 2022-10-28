Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
406mtsports.com
The right time: Butte advances to quarterfinal after road win at Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to Great Falls to kick off the Montana High School Association AA Playoffs at Memorial Stadium. Butte bounced back from an early deficit with 21 straight points and held on for a 35-21 over the Bison. The win, the first road victory...
406mtsports.com
Long time coming: Shepherd Mustangs end playoff drought with win over Fairfield Eagles
SHEPHERD — Even more than the numbers on the Shepherd High School football field scoreboard which showed the home-standing Mustangs on the right side of a winning score, a different number was more frequently talked about following Saturday’s first-round Class B football game. 1995. That’s the last time...
montanarightnow.com
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon to open JS Fitness and Wellness
Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon is bringing 25 years of experience in the personal training industry to Great Falls with the opening of JS Fitness and Wellness. The private facility will focus on personal training for clients of all ages and levels of fitness. "After 30 years of raising my...
Fairfield Sun Times
Progress continues on new indoor aquatics center in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park. Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center. The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym,...
montanarightnow.com
MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
Comments / 0