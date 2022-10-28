ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals

MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Progress continues on new indoor aquatics center in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Progress can be seen at the new 'Aim High Big Sky' indoor aquatics center in Lions Park. Great Falls Park and Recreation shared some updated photos on the cement work for the center. The 45,000 sq. feet project will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT

