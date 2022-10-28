Thursday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-9, 25-13, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 25-10, 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-8
Section 3=
Semifinals=
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-22, 25-10
Rosemount def. Eagan, 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Wayzata def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Centennial def. Blaine, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19
Forest Lake def. Andover, 25-17, 25-20, 28-26
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Buffalo def. Bemidji, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
Rogers def. Moorhead, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Elk River, 27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12
St. Michael-Albertville def. Brainerd, 25-22, 27-25, 25-7
Class AAA=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
North Branch def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Alexandria def. Little Falls, 25-4, 25-9, 25-23
Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Rocori def. Becker, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 28-26, 25-22, 25-13
Class AA=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Caledonia def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-7, 25-19, 25-19
Cannon Falls def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13
Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13
Goodhue def. Triton, 25-21, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20
La Crescent def. Lake City, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-7
Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Pine Island def. Winona Cotter, 25-18, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-11, 25-10
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
New Richland-H-E-G def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-19, 25-7
Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 25-27, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6
Waseca def. Maple River, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. St. Clair, 25-15, 25-18, 25-7
Section 4=
Second Round=
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Agnes, 15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Mounds Park Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
Richfield def. St. Paul Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
St. Croix Prep def. LILA, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14
Section 6=
First Round=
Albany def. Osakis, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20
Holdingford def. Foley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19
Melrose def. Staples-Motley, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19
Milaca def. Pierz, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-3, 25-9, 25-3
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Alden-Conger def. Grand Meadow, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Bethlehem Academy def. Southland, 25-9, 25-9, 25-8
Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8
Hayfield def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. LeRoy-Ostrander
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-5, 25-10, 25-7
Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-14, 25-15
Section 2=
Second Round=
BOLD def. G-F-W, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Cleveland def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Martin County West def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Mayer-Lutheran def. Nicollet, 25-10, 25-6, 25-14
New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Sleepy Eye, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20
Springfield def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
Section 4=
Second Round=
Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8
Heritage Christian Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-13
Trinity def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter
United Christian def. Chesterton Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Section 5=
First Round=
Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16
Laporte def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9
Section 8=
Second Round=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Red Lake County, 25-20, 25-10, 25-11
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle
Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Fertile-Beltrami def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-13, 25-7, 25-13
Fosston def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-11, 25-22, 25-10
Kittson County Central def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-18, 30-28
Lake of the Woods def. Red Lake Falls, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10
Sacred Heart def. Climax/Fisher, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-10
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
