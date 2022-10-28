ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-9, 25-13, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie, 25-10, 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-8

Section 3=

Semifinals=

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-22, 25-10

Rosemount def. Eagan, 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Wayzata def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Centennial def. Blaine, 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19

Forest Lake def. Andover, 25-17, 25-20, 28-26

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Buffalo def. Bemidji, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21

Rogers def. Moorhead, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Elk River, 27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12

St. Michael-Albertville def. Brainerd, 25-22, 27-25, 25-7

Class AAA=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Alexandria def. Little Falls, 25-4, 25-9, 25-23

Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

Rocori def. Becker, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 28-26, 25-22, 25-13

Class AA=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Caledonia def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-7, 25-19, 25-19

Cannon Falls def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13

Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

Goodhue def. Triton, 25-21, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20

La Crescent def. Lake City, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-7

Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Pine Island def. Winona Cotter, 25-18, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-11, 25-10

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

New Richland-H-E-G def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-19, 25-7

Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 25-27, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6

Waseca def. Maple River, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. St. Clair, 25-15, 25-18, 25-7

Section 4=

Second Round=

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Agnes, 15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Mounds Park Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8

Richfield def. St. Paul Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

St. Croix Prep def. LILA, 25-8, 25-15, 25-14

Section 6=

First Round=

Albany def. Osakis, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20

Holdingford def. Foley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19

Melrose def. Staples-Motley, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19

Milaca def. Pierz, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-3, 25-9, 25-3

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Alden-Conger def. Grand Meadow, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Bethlehem Academy def. Southland, 25-9, 25-9, 25-8

Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8

Hayfield def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. LeRoy-Ostrander

Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-5, 25-10, 25-7

Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-14, 25-15

Section 2=

Second Round=

BOLD def. G-F-W, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Cleveland def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Martin County West def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Mayer-Lutheran def. Nicollet, 25-10, 25-6, 25-14

New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Sleepy Eye, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20

Springfield def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Section 4=

Second Round=

Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8

Heritage Christian Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-13

Trinity def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter

United Christian def. Chesterton Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16

Laporte def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21

Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9

Section 8=

Second Round=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Red Lake County, 25-20, 25-10, 25-11

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle

Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Fertile-Beltrami def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-13, 25-7, 25-13

Fosston def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-11, 25-22, 25-10

Kittson County Central def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-18, 30-28

Lake of the Woods def. Red Lake Falls, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10

Sacred Heart def. Climax/Fisher, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-10

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

