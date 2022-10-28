ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

UMD men’s hockey tops Cornell on Saturday

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking for back-to-back victories against Cornell on Saturday. Dominic James opened the scoring for UMD with a breakaway tally in the first period, along with another goal later in the game. Zach Stejskal made 31 saves in the game,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals

Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men’s hockey scores late goal to top Cornell

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team hosted Cornell Big Red on Friday, as the teams faced off for the first time since 2005. Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring for UMD with a goal from the Blue line. Cornell tied the game in the second period,...
DULUTH, MN
usdtoreros.com

Football Edged at St. Thomas, 49-42

ST. PAUL, MN – In an offensive battle, the University of San Diego football team (3-4, 2-2 PFL) was edged at St. Thomas (7-1, 5-0 PFL), 49-42. Graduate quarterback Judd Erickson completed 33-of-49 pass attempts for a career-high 361 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. All-purpose threat Re-al Mitchell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: MM

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Abnormal heat continues in the Northland

The start to the workweek is once again bringing out the smiles. Skies will remain clear this evening as families hit the streets to do a little trick or treating. Gloves maybe wanted for safekeeping but temperatures should stay in the 50s while the kids are out. Our ridge of warmer air will give way to a change by the end of the weekend and into the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Enjoy another beautiful fall day

Our beautiful weather will continue today with temperatures hanging around 60° F. High pressure and ridge of warm air in place will bring plenty of blue sky along with sunshine. The good news is it looks like this pattern will stay with us through the weekend. The next legitimate shot of seeing some rain won’t arrive until late Thursday into Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery

Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm.
DULUTH, MN

