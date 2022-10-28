Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey tops Cornell on Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking for back-to-back victories against Cornell on Saturday. Dominic James opened the scoring for UMD with a breakaway tally in the first period, along with another goal later in the game. Zach Stejskal made 31 saves in the game,...
WDIO-TV
Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals
Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey scores late goal to top Cornell
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team hosted Cornell Big Red on Friday, as the teams faced off for the first time since 2005. Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring for UMD with a goal from the Blue line. Cornell tied the game in the second period,...
usdtoreros.com
Football Edged at St. Thomas, 49-42
ST. PAUL, MN – In an offensive battle, the University of San Diego football team (3-4, 2-2 PFL) was edged at St. Thomas (7-1, 5-0 PFL), 49-42. Graduate quarterback Judd Erickson completed 33-of-49 pass attempts for a career-high 361 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. All-purpose threat Re-al Mitchell...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: MM
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Abnormal heat continues in the Northland
The start to the workweek is once again bringing out the smiles. Skies will remain clear this evening as families hit the streets to do a little trick or treating. Gloves maybe wanted for safekeeping but temperatures should stay in the 50s while the kids are out. Our ridge of warmer air will give way to a change by the end of the weekend and into the weekend.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Enjoy another beautiful fall day
Our beautiful weather will continue today with temperatures hanging around 60° F. High pressure and ridge of warm air in place will bring plenty of blue sky along with sunshine. The good news is it looks like this pattern will stay with us through the weekend. The next legitimate shot of seeing some rain won’t arrive until late Thursday into Friday.
WDIO-TV
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
