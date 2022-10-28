Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss Postgame: Albert Regis
Texas A&M Football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media following A&M's 31-28 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss at Kyle Field. (October 29, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M focused on becoming bowl-eligible; reaction to Ole Miss' Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in position in danger of not qualifing for postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field
Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday night at Kyle Field, he glanced at a TV in the back of the room that aired Jimbo Fisher’s press conference and joked he wanted to listen to it first to see if Fisher called him and Alabama coach Nick Saban clowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: QB Weigman gives Texas A&M football team a brighter outlook
Kyle Field and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t come out ahead Saturday night, but it’s a winning combination with a bright future. A passionate crowd of 101,084 fans gave the Aggies a much needed shot of adrenalin, and Weigman made more than enough plays to validate that he indeed is the future of the program.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: QB Weigman shows promise, but defense gets run over
DEFENSE: D- People are also reading…. The unit got a three-and-out to give the offense a last-ditch possession to tie or win the game. It also had two first-down stops. Way too much. A&M couldn’t stop just about any variation of the run. Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins had 205 yards on 34 carries with tough running inside and speed on the perimeter. Quarterback Jaxson Dart killed A&M with his legs, rushing for 95 yards, and he threw for a trio of scores.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 15 Ole Miss posts near historic running performance in 31-28 win over Texas A&M
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin never lets an opportunity to make a sly dig pass by. While leaving the field after the 15th-ranked Rebels’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, Kiffin told the SEC Network he was proud of his running backs’ effort against the Aggies, who entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field ranked 102nd nationally against the run.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Ole Miss needed less than two minutes to go 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Wide receiver Dayton Wade was wide-open on a wheel route for an 18-yard touchdown reception after the Rebels had six straight positive runs. Coming up big:. Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw a...
