DEFENSE: D- People are also reading…. The unit got a three-and-out to give the offense a last-ditch possession to tie or win the game. It also had two first-down stops. Way too much. A&M couldn’t stop just about any variation of the run. Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins had 205 yards on 34 carries with tough running inside and speed on the perimeter. Quarterback Jaxson Dart killed A&M with his legs, rushing for 95 yards, and he threw for a trio of scores.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO