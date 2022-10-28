Read full article on original website
Yale admissions returns to in-person high school visits
For the first time in three years, Yale admissions officers visited high schools across the country to offer in-person school visits. This is the first season since the pandemic hit in which Yale’s admissions office returned to high schools in-person. In addition to school visits, the office relaunched its student ambassador program. About 270 current Yale College students, newly hired as ambassadors, will visit high schools in their home areas during the November and winter recesses to discuss the Yale experience with current high schoolers.
SAPRE: Lifting the veil
This year, Yale’s family weekend may have been the highlight of my semester. My family didn’t make it to campus, in part because of the length of intercontinental flights from India but more likely because of my repeated threats to take them to an improv show. And while I hope someday to show them Yale at its glossiest, their absence was propitious. Freed from the obligation to show a place I love to the people whose wings I flew here on, I could be a dilettante for a weekend — dabbling in a cappella, British art and musical improv comedy. I sampled the most delectable offerings both from Yale’s smorgasbord of activities and from the cocktail menus of restaurants I went to with my parent’s friends. And if two years of waxing lyrical about my friends at Yale doesn’t imply this sufficiently, I relished the chance to meet the people who created them.
FICTION: Saturday morning I consider being an English major
Something like that, I gesticulate. It’s not like I’m all that into medieval literature. I’m not about to analyze “Beowulf” for the 14th time. The mouth of the MCDB major sitting opposite me at the dining hall grins. It’s outdated, you know? The idea that...
LETTER 10.30
Today, 18 students from the Asian American Students Alliance — along with 23 representatives drawn from the Native and Indigenous Association at Yale, Black Students at Yale and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán –– rallied at the steps of the Supreme Court to defend diversity on college campuses. Yale’s Asian American Students Alliance, the primary vehicle for Asian American organizing on campus since 1969, unequivocally calls for affirmative action to be upheld, legally protected and respected.
PHOTO ESSAY: Coming Home
I spent countless hours this summer exploring the area around my home. My friends and I would wander, talk, listen to music and take pictures together. It was a simple and rewarding way to keep busy and entertained throughout the summer. It also provided a new way for me to observe my home, Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The little suburban world I grew up in, surrounded by the dead and discarded remnants of American industry, had always seemed so painfully mundane to me. Home felt like a place from which to escape — there had to be bigger cities and more intellectual vitality elsewhere. But, as summer crawled by and I continued to work and take pictures, I came to thoroughly appreciate the authenticity, the almost vulgar honesty, that life at home brought me.
“Carefree celebration”: Yalies celebrate festival of lights
On the darkest day of the Hindu lunar month Kartik, which typically lasts from mid-October to mid-November, over one billion people across the world celebrated Diwali — which fell on Oct. 24 this year. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the Hindu Festival of Lights. Observers traditionally illuminate their...
