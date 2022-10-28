This year, Yale’s family weekend may have been the highlight of my semester. My family didn’t make it to campus, in part because of the length of intercontinental flights from India but more likely because of my repeated threats to take them to an improv show. And while I hope someday to show them Yale at its glossiest, their absence was propitious. Freed from the obligation to show a place I love to the people whose wings I flew here on, I could be a dilettante for a weekend — dabbling in a cappella, British art and musical improv comedy. I sampled the most delectable offerings both from Yale’s smorgasbord of activities and from the cocktail menus of restaurants I went to with my parent’s friends. And if two years of waxing lyrical about my friends at Yale doesn’t imply this sufficiently, I relished the chance to meet the people who created them.

