San Diego State, County Launch Live Well Center to Help Students Tackle Public Health Concerns

The logo for the new Live Well center. Photo credit: Screen shot: @SanDiegoCounty, via Twitter

San Diego State and San Diego County on Thursday announced the creation of the Live Well Center for Innovation and Leadership, a venture connecting researchers and public programs.

The five-year agreement with the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, signed Thursday, will address countywide health issues, including child welfare, aging, behavioral health and housing insecurity.

Campus President Adela de la Torre said the university and the county “are creating something new” in the center.

“There will be a focus on workforce development and county internships for SDSU students in public health and social work, creating a highly educated and better-trained workforce to address many of the health disparities pervasive in our community today,” de la Torre said.

Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, called the center “a first in the state of California” that will help “keep the local talent local and prepare them to meet (the) public health needs of our region.”

An aim of the joint venture is to increase internship options, with hands-on training opportunities for students in SDSU’s College of Health and Human Services, which will “better equip our students for jobs that will enhance and maintain the health of diverse communities,” said Steven Hooker, the college’s dean.

According to the county and university, faculty members and the public also will benefit from from the chance to expand research collaborations.

Nick Macchione, HHSA’s director, said “we are excited for how faculty and the addition of more graduates with lived experiences, and fresh thinking in areas of high public concern, will contribute to a healthy, safe and thriving community.”

– City News Service