Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police. Monday morning, police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired. According to investigators, a...
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
cwbchicago.com
Illinois catalytic converter thefts are up over 500% since 2019, insurance company says
State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in the country, says that insurance claims for stolen catalytic converters in Illinois have increased by more than 500% since 2019. That will not be a surprise to Chicago residents. Organized theft crews are running rampant and, despite recent efforts, Chicago police have...
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
kttn.com
Four Missouri men indicted on federal drug and gun charges face 25 years in prison
Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in St. Louis, Missouri and Jefferson County this year. All four were indicted on October 19 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court Friday.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
FBI background check blocked gun sale to Mo. school shooter
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who forced his way into a St. Louis school and killed two people purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer, police said Thursday. Orlando Harris tried...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
kttn.com
Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams
A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
Randy's Rescue Ranch struggles with funding after hackers lock social media accounts
O'FALLON, Ill. — A nonprofit animal rescue in O'Fallon, Illinois, is struggling to gather donations after loosing control of its social media accounts. According to a tweet from Randy's Rescue Ranch, hackers attacked Facebook profiles of the nonprofit and its owner Randy Grim on Oct. 4 and blocked Grim and administrators from accessing them.
edglentoday.com
ISP Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – On October 27, 2022, the Office of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts of East St. Louis with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death (Class 1 Felony), Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony), and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old male of East St. Louis on August 24, 2022.
KMOV
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole Saturday in Sappington
SAPPINGTON, Mo. — One teen died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Sappington after their car crashed into a utility pole. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Gravois Road at a high speed. Police said there were...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
St. Louis medical marijuana firms think cautiously about expansion
ST. LOUIS — If Missouri voters on Nov. 8 approve Amendment 3, allowing adults 21 and and older to use, possess and grow cannabis, it's projected to create a significantly larger market for the companies that have already emerged as major players in the state's legal medical marijuana market.
Missouri health department investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's...
