Man Arrested After Series of “Peeping Tom” Incidents Near Off-Campus Housing

The Boston Police Department (BPD) arrested Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez on Saturday morning in connection with a series of “peeping Tom” incidents near off-campus student houses, according to NBC10 Boston. Officers detained Pascual-Hernadez, 33, after responding to a call about a suspicious person around Strathmore Road and Lothian Road at...
