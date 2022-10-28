Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk’s Paul Pelosi Tweet Shows We’re in a Post-Truth World
If we weren’t living in a post-truth world before last week, we definitely are now. The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, coupled with the almost immediate invention of a conspiracy theory (boosted by billionaire Elon Musk, the brand new owner of Twitter), leaves no doubt that an alternate reality future is now our actual reality.By now, you probably know the story. In response to a tweet by Hillary Clinton, Musk editorialized that “there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story.” Those words were tweeted along with the link to a sketchy outlet alleging that...
How Zoolatech Turned the US Engineer Shortage Into Explosive Pandemic Growth
Custom software developers Zoolatech – based in Kyiv, Ukraine – provide custom-built mobile and web development solutions for a variety of clients, working in a range of industries and specializations, with engineering talent based all over the globe. We caught up with CEO and co-founder Roman Kaplun ahead of last week’s dot.LA Summit to talk about the company’s explosive pandemic-era growth, how COVID helped sell clients on the fundamentals of remote work, and why L.A. can’t seem to train engineers quickly enough.
Comments / 0