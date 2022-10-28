It was a tough scene on Saturday afternoon when Oregon Ducks veteran wide receiver Chase Cota took a shot to the leg and went down in apparent pain during the first half against the California Golden Bears. Cota, a transfer from the UCLA Bruins, eventually made his way to the sideline, but returned after halftime in street clothes and did not see the field for the rest of the game. Afterward, head coach Dan Lanning was asked if he had an update on the Cota injury, to which he answered that he didn’t know anything yet, and the team would wait until...

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO