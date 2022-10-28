ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Associated Press

Manfred: Runner on 2nd in extras rule could stick around

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the rule adopted by Major League Baseball as a way to shorten games during the pandemic, might be sticking around. “Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night after announcing Game 3 of the World Series between Houston and Philadelphia had been postponed by rain. “I have a few people who email me that don’t like it.” Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games this year and are 262-263 in extras since the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte to 37-18 in the third quarter. P.J. Washington, who scored 31 points in an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, again led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte. Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:09 left to tie the game, but Mitchell answered right back with a 3-pointer and a 19-footer on consecutive possessions to put the Kings up by five with 24.2 seconds left.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers update on injury to Chase Cota ahead of Colorado game

It was a tough scene on Saturday afternoon when Oregon Ducks veteran wide receiver Chase Cota took a shot to the leg and went down in apparent pain during the first half against the California Golden Bears. Cota, a transfer from the UCLA Bruins, eventually made his way to the sideline, but returned after halftime in street clothes and did not see the field for the rest of the game. Afterward, head coach Dan Lanning was asked if he had an update on the Cota injury, to which he answered that he didn’t know anything yet, and the team would wait until...
EUGENE, OR

