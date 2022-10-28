Read full article on original website
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a young man was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in a bar
A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him. Officers found a loaded firearm...
2urbangirls.com
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
KTLA.com
5 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on collision in Pico Rivera
A devastating head-on-collision in Pico Rivera sent five people, including two children, to the hospital Sunday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive just before 10:40 a.m. Both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments responded to the scene where a four-door sedan...
2urbangirls.com
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to trauma center after a crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a Sunday night crash in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center. It happened at about 7:45 pm, on October 30, 2022, just west of the Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads intersection. The accident involved a gray 1992 Indian motorcycle and a burgundy 2016 Kia Optima.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
pasadenanow.com
Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera
A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
Antelope Valley Press
Man arrested after parking lot stabbings
PALMDALE — A man was in custody, Friday, the day after he allegedly stabbed a man and woman to death in the parking lot of the Kohl’s department store in Palmdale. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West shortly before noon, Thursday, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
