ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument

A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in a bar

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him. Officers found a loaded firearm...
UPLAND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured

COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation

UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera

A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man arrested after parking lot stabbings

PALMDALE — A man was in custody, Friday, the day after he allegedly stabbed a man and woman to death in the parking lot of the Kohl’s department store in Palmdale. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West shortly before noon, Thursday, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy