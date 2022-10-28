UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO