Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
London’s PICANTE Presents Its Nostalgic Logo Collection for FW22
London-based imprint PICANTE has just presented its latest collection of winter-ready hoodies, matching jogging bottoms, and shorts and they encapsulate an assemblage of reimagined designs from the brand’s previous T-shirt releases. Earlier this year, the brand released a collection of oversized tees that were based on individual campaigns that...
hypebeast.com
StreetX and Crocs Develop a Celebration of the Bold and Unique Australian Coastline
Coming together in a celebration of the bold and unique Australian coastline, StreetX and Crocs have joined forces to reimagine the Classic Clog. The imaginative reinvention showcases the natural aquatic hues of the region through a marbled pattern expressed throughout. The collaboration is further detailed by dangerous Australian animals interacting...
hypebeast.com
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
hypebeast.com
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
hypebeast.com
KAWS Partners With Museum of Graffiti for Collector’s Cereal Box Giveaway
Whether it be eroded sculptures or figurines, Brian Donnelly a.k.a. KAWS’ works continue to bring a fun take on nostalgia. Now, the American artist has teamed up with the Museum of Graffiti for a collector’s cereal box giveaway. This Halloween weekend only, the Museum of Graffiti is set...
hypebeast.com
Diesel Launches New Store in Tokyo
Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has reached new heights in its exhibition of contemporary fashion. With this revitalization, the Italy-based brand has now launched a new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan. Opening today, the two-level store is located in Ginza Marronnier Gate. Channeling the Diesel logo’s signature...
hypebeast.com
ZEGNA Presents Its New “Outdoor” Collection for FW22
Just in time as the cold weather arrives, luxury Italian brand ZEGNA has released its new Fall/Winter 2022 “Outdoor” Collection. Taking inspiration from northern Italy’s Biella Alps and the brand’s Oasi Zegna (home of values), the brand honed in on a full wardrobe collection that highlights versatility and sustainability paired with leisure. The new ZEGNA drop comprises outerwear, knitwear and trousers in colorways that are bold, neutral and earth-toned inspired. On the accessories front, the brand has incorporated GPS technology for its “Venu® 2 Plus” Smartwatch which incorporates safety, payment and health technology features programmed via Garmin.
hypebeast.com
Story mfg. Is Using Nature to Its Full Potential for New "ROOTS" Instalment
We’re currently seven months on from when London-based label Story mfg. launched Gentlefullness — its new imprint which was launched in collaboration with Dan Pacitti and Oshadi Collective. And while the new label — which you can read more about in Hypebeast’s new U.K. brand spotlight feature — is going from strength to strength, Story mfg. is also doing the same. With this in mind, the British brand has just presented a new collection and it takes things back to basics with high quality cotton-linen fabrications and earth design processes.
hypebeast.com
LANY and BoTT Come Together for a Limited Capsule Collection
Embarking on its first Asia tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LANY has come together with BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) for a limited-edition capsule collection. The latest set of cohesive collaborative range serves to mark the band’s recent Tokyo stop of its a november to remember tour.
hypebeast.com
Weber Celebrates 10 Years of Dover Street Market Ginza With Collaborative T-Shirts
Dover Street Market Ginza is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a T-shirt collection created in collaboration with Weber. Leading the collab is a black long-sleeved T-shirt that features Star Wars staple Padmé Amidala, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the prequels, printed on the front using spot color separation technology for the vivid colors while a special DSMG logo in white is repeated on the back. Also joining the collection are white T-shirts honoring the Toy Story franchise, with the hand-printed silk screen prints featuring Woody and Buzz in the front and the Dover Street Market Ginza insignias in the back in hues of purple and red.
hypebeast.com
Standard Issue Tees Presents Holiday 2022 Collection
Fall is here and so is Jimmy Gorecki‘s latest Standard Issue Tees collection. Following releases earlier this year such as a collaborative cardigan sweatsuit collection with eight NBA franchises, a holiday 2022 capsule is on the way. This time around, the collection has been designed for winter travels while utilizing a fall-ready color palette.
hypebeast.com
The Last Redemption Explores the Rural Countryside for FW22
Following the release of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, dubbed “Beautiful Dark Twisted World,” Chinese label The Last Redemption has returned to introduce its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which storms the countryside. Grounded in exceptional tailoring, sharp textures, and a dark palette, the menswear range explores the idea of conflict...
hypebeast.com
Aeliza's New "The Original Individual" Drop is an Exploration of Hedonism
London-based imprint Aeliza has just linked up with rising U.K. rapper Lord Apex to unveil its latest drop, “The Original Individual”. While Aeliza tends to keep its designs under the same umbrella with bold prints and oversized silhouettes, the latter has now evolved with a light-hearted campaign to launch the brand’s stand-out “Individual Bomber Jacket” and “Tri-Symbol Crewneck,” both of which are fronted by the west London hip-hop star. Speaking about the vision behind the collection, Aeliza co-founder Jack Harper told Hypebeast:
hypebeast.com
OVO Reunites With Roots To Celebrate Canadian Heritage
Drake’s OVO has reunited with Toronto-based brand Roots for another capsule collection. By linking up for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brands’ continued partnership celebrates their shared Canadian heritage. Fit for the fall and winter seasons, the capsule is complete with varsity jackets, heritage hoodies, short-sleeve T-shirts and...
hypebeast.com
Fortnite and Polo Ralph Lauren Join Forces for a New Phygital Launch
While some fashion and lifestyle labels have yet to take on the metaverse or have been slow to engage consumers via the world wide web,. has prided itself on being a leader within the virtual space. The renowned brand was one of the first to dive into the e-commerce space (over 25 years ago) and is now taking another leap by delivering an immersive experience with Fortnite.
hypebeast.com
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
hypebeast.com
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
hypebeast.com
OBEY Holiday 2022 Updates Seasonal Classics
Just in time for cooler weather and closer moments with friends, OBEY has released its new Holiday 2022 collection. As usual, the Irvine-based brand presented an updated take on seasonal streetwear classics. Comprising the collection is a range of workwear-inspired outerwear, puffer jackets, knitwear, hoodies, overshirts, button-down shirts, tees and more. Knitwear continues to serve as a collection standout with knitted polos, cardigans and sweater vests done up in multicolored graphic designs from stars to abstract swirls.
Comments / 0