USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
siusalukis.com
Salukis Come Up Short at No. 20 Alabama in Charity Exhibition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Southern Illinois men's basketball fell on the road to No. 20 Alabama 74-63 Saturday afternoon in a charity exhibition game inside Foster Auditorium. "Today's game was a great experience for our team," head coach Bryan Mullins said. "It will provide us with a lot of benefits as the season begins. I can't wait for the season opener on November 7 in the Banterra Center."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Bulls introduce new family-friendly event
PELHAM – The Birmingham Bulls officially started the 2022 season and have many events planned for fans. Both Bowling for Turkeys and Dino Race are exciting events that have been set for Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pelham Civic Complex. “Bowling for Turkeys has been a Bull’s tradition since...
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Shelby Reporter
First B4K Rodeo has success in Chelsea
CHELSEA – As the weekend began residents gathered in Chelsea to enjoy the festivities of the inaugural Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo. On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo was held in Chelsea. The event took place at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham city schools celebrates homecoming week
PELHAM – The sun set on Pelham as excited students walked in the annual homecoming parade and threw candy out to those in attendance. Pelham City Schools held its annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Pelham City Park which drew a large crowd. “The crowd seems to...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Shelby Reporter
Annual Pugs and Pumpkins event held at Oak Mountain State Park
PELHAM – Pugs frolicked around Oak Mountain State Park as the autumn colors changed in order to celebrate the annual Pugs and Pumpkins event. The annual Pugs and Pumpkins event was held by the Alabama Pug Rescue in order to celebrate the dog breed on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
SCAC Holiday Artist Market date announced
COLUMBIANA – More than 35 artists will showcase their work in the Shelby County Arts Council’s annual Holiday Artist Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery and the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square. The event is free to attend and will begin at...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Shelby Reporter
City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans
ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
