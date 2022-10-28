It is hard to believe that there are less than two full months of 2022 left. This year marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the civil rights law that has protected countless women across the country. In 1972, Richard Nixon signed into law the Education Amendment that prohibits sex-based discrimination at any school or educational institution that receives federal funding. This may be a strange question to ask, but how has it been only 50 years?

