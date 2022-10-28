FOLEY, Ala. – When Kat Gonzalez received the ball at midfield with space in the second minute of overtime, there was no doubt what the graduate senior was capable of doing. The Sun Belt Second Team-All Conference member maneuvered her way down the field, sending a strike into the upper right corner to give the Marshall women's soccer team a 2-1 lead they would not surrender in overtime of the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO