Marshall Women’s Soccer Advances to Sun Belt Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Overtime Victory

FOLEY, Ala. – When Kat Gonzalez received the ball at midfield with space in the second minute of overtime, there was no doubt what the graduate senior was capable of doing. The Sun Belt Second Team-All Conference member maneuvered her way down the field, sending a strike into the upper right corner to give the Marshall women's soccer team a 2-1 lead they would not surrender in overtime of the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament.
Marshall’s Comeback Falls Short Against Coastal Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.Va- A flurry of first quarter touchdowns proved to be too much for the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday night. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers left Huntington with a 24-13 win in front of a Joan C. Edwards' homecoming crowd of 24,954. Quarterback Cam Fancher had a season-best 320 yards passing,...
Herd Tennis Finishes Day Two at Gamecock Shootout

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Marshall University tennis team finished day two action at the Gamecock Shootout in Columbia, South Carolina. Jackie Mylander/Taylor Johnson (SMU) def. Emma Vanderheyden/Johanna Strom (Marshall), 6-1 Drew Morris/Maja Makoric (SMU) def. Doroteja Joksovic/Andjela Lopicic (Marshall), 6-4 Lana Mavor/Hadley Doyle (SMU) def. Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane (Marshall),...
Herd Volleyball Drops Match to Chanticleers on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-17, 1-11 Sun Belt) fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-13) to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-8, 9-3 Sun Belt) in its final contest of the weekend on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Freshman Bella Thompson recorded her second double-double of...
Herd Volleyball Falls in Five Sets at Coastal Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-16, 1-10 Sun Belt) dropped a narrow 3-2 decision (24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10) to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-8, 8-3 Sun Belt) on Friday night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. "I am so proud of the bounce back from this...
