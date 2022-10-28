Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
herdzone.com
Marshall Women’s Soccer Advances to Sun Belt Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Overtime Victory
FOLEY, Ala. – When Kat Gonzalez received the ball at midfield with space in the second minute of overtime, there was no doubt what the graduate senior was capable of doing. The Sun Belt Second Team-All Conference member maneuvered her way down the field, sending a strike into the upper right corner to give the Marshall women's soccer team a 2-1 lead they would not surrender in overtime of the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament.
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Welcomes James Madison to Close Regular Season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — With 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament seeding on the line, No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer (9-2-3, 3-1-3 Sun Belt) welcomes the James Madison Dukes (6-6-4, 2-2-3 Sun Belt) on Tuesday night to close out the regular season. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live...
herdzone.com
Marshall Women’s Soccer Meet App State in Opening Round of Sun Belt Tournament
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team will enter the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the ten seed, facing the seventh-seeded App State Mountaineers. Kickoff from the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama will be at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+
herdzone.com
Marshall’s Comeback Falls Short Against Coastal Carolina
HUNTINGTON, W.Va- A flurry of first quarter touchdowns proved to be too much for the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday night. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers left Huntington with a 24-13 win in front of a Joan C. Edwards' homecoming crowd of 24,954. Quarterback Cam Fancher had a season-best 320 yards passing,...
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Finishes Day Two at Gamecock Shootout
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Marshall University tennis team finished day two action at the Gamecock Shootout in Columbia, South Carolina. Jackie Mylander/Taylor Johnson (SMU) def. Emma Vanderheyden/Johanna Strom (Marshall), 6-1 Drew Morris/Maja Makoric (SMU) def. Doroteja Joksovic/Andjela Lopicic (Marshall), 6-4 Lana Mavor/Hadley Doyle (SMU) def. Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane (Marshall),...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Drops Match to Chanticleers on Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-17, 1-11 Sun Belt) fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-13) to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-8, 9-3 Sun Belt) in its final contest of the weekend on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Freshman Bella Thompson recorded her second double-double of...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Falls in Five Sets at Coastal Carolina
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-16, 1-10 Sun Belt) dropped a narrow 3-2 decision (24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10) to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-8, 8-3 Sun Belt) on Friday night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. "I am so proud of the bounce back from this...
Comments / 0