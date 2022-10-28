ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headland, AL

The Extra Point: Cottonwood vs. Headland

By Sylvie Sparks, Michael Rinker
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Headland Rams and the Cottonwood Bears are playoff bound in their respective regions.

The 5A Rams took down the 2A Bears 53-26 in the last game of the regular season.

