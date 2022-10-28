Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
itrwrestling.com
John Cena Recalls Pooping Himself Inside A WWE Ring
There are some things that you just can’t prepare for, whether you’re a WWE legend like John Cena or not. John Cena has accomplished many things inside a WWE ring. He’s been World Champion 16 times, he’s won Royal Rumble’s and headlined WrestleMania against some of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business. Yet sometimes, life is a whole lot less glamorous, and involved pooping yourself while hiding under the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Makes Major Change To His Look
Seth Rollins is never shy about switching up his look as The Visionary has been spotted wearing some interesting outfits over the last few years. Rollins has been sporting dark hair for some time now, but he recently posted a photo on social media teasing that he had dyed his hair blonde. He was later spotted in public confirming that at least some of his hair is now lighter.
itrwrestling.com
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Wasn't Let Down When Top AEW Star Left For WWE
2022 has been a crazy year for professional wrestling stories, and one of the biggest remains Cody Rhodes walking away from AEW to make his grand return to WWE, in a move that a lot of people didn't see coming due to the impact he had in starting Tony Khan's company. The American Nightmare was one of the core stars that helped get things off the ground, and he played a key role on television during his run.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
itrwrestling.com
Another Female Star Potentially Heading Back To WWE
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. The star’s reappearance came after it was reported that Chelsea Green could also be on her way back to the company after finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, a...
itrwrestling.com
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Namedropped By Michael Cole During SmackDown
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22, numerous sweeping changes have been made to the WWE product. This has ranged from certain WWE Superstars being pushed to words such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ being added back to the list of allowed phrases. The latter of those has seen a vast improvement in the company’s broadcasting.
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW
After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Schiavone’s Son Signs With AEW As A Producer
Tony Schiavone has been with AEW since it was founded over three years ago. The veteran commentator has appeared almost every week both working behind the booth and performing interviews in the ring and backstage. As well as his onscreen duties, Schiavone was recently promoted to Senior Producer & Special Advisor to Talent.
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
itrwrestling.com
Barry Windham Potentially Linked To Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Character
The booking of Bray Wyatt in WWE has continued to leave more questions than answers. On the latest Friday Night SmackDown, ‘The Eater of Worlds’ was interrupted by a masked figure on-screen, who was reported as being Uncle Howdy. The figure noted that Wyatt would never be able to run away from him and claimed that Bray still needed a mask, referencing his Fiend persona.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Have To Be This Humble Kid Anymore” – Bayley Details WWE Transformation
December will mark a decade in WWE for Bayley, who signed her first NXT contract in 2012. Originally starting off as ‘The Hugger’, Bayley’s character became one of the most acclaimed in the early days of developmental-era NXT. However, it was in October 2019 that she ditched this persona, instead developing a cocky ‘Role Model’ character.
itrwrestling.com
“They Don’t Give A Damn” – Booker T Blasts AEW Fans For Encouraging Stars To Work Stiff
While professional wrestling is an inherently dangerous business, Booker T believes that All Elite Wrestling needs to take more care about the welfare of it’s performers. Booker’s comments come after Adam Page suffered a concussion on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, and a recent clash between Athena and Jody Threat made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the bout, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the beginning of what was supposed to be her comeback. This was followed by an exchange where some fans believed Athena had been overly stiff with her opponent.
itrwrestling.com
What Happened When WWE Returned To Scotland?
After the success of WWE Clash at the Castle at the beginning of September, the sports entertainment giant returned to the United Kingdom with an untelevised live event from Glasgow, Scotland. Taking place from the OVO Hydro on October 30, the night featured a SmackDown crew, with the Raw roster having worked in Mexico the night before.
