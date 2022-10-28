Read full article on original website
New Report Claims CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
Returning to the ring on September 5, 2021 at AEW All Out, the match marked CM Punk’s first since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. He’s since remained a prolific member of the company’s roster, wrestling everyone from top stars in Jon Moxley and MJF to rising stars in Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs.
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
WWE Star Reveals How Relationship With Triple H Led To Their Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the entire roster, and that has led to a number of former Superstars returning. While the biggest of these names is undoubtedly Bray Wyatt, stars such as Dakota Kai, Emma, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have all come back after being released.
AJ Styles Talks Life After Wrestling And His Uncertain Future
First beginning his career in 1998, AJ Styles is now a veteran of 24 years. Throughout that time, ‘The Phenomenal One’ has enjoyed a flourishing career in WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and almost everywhere else in between. He arrived in WWE in January 2016, entering as...
Al Snow Recalls Hilarious Owen Hart Prank
Tragically passing away in May 1999, Owen Hart was at the time performing as The Blue Blazer in the then-World Wrestling Federation. He was heralded as one of the most underrated of his generation, typically overshadowed by older brother Bret; still, ‘The King of Harts’ remained a legendary performer in his own right.
Brutus Beefcake On The Renewed Popularity Of Scissors In Wrestling
Although the real-life Ed Leslie went by a number of monikers throughout his career, it was as Brutus Beefcake that he found the most success. His time spent as ‘The Barber’ brought significant acclaim Beefcake’s way as fans lapped up any attempt he made at cutting the hair of his adversaries.
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At A Recent WWE Live Event
Wrestlers are no strangers to receiving slightly odd requests from fans, but Rhea Ripley wasn’t prepared for one particular fan at a recent live event. At the event in Mexico, AJ Styles teamed with Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as Dominik Mysterio watched on from outside.
ECW Legend Claims He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Despite his credibility as one of the top stars of the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg wasn’t exactly renowned as one of the all-time greats from an in-ring standpoint. His bouts were typically short in length, lasting just long enough to get their point across, and largely encompassed of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing sequence.
Ava Raine Claims Dwayne Johnson’s Opinion Is “Irrelevant”
Before she even made her NXT on-screen debut, Ava Raine was making headlines as WWE’s first-ever fourth generation Superstar. Not only does her bloodline incorporate some very important figures, there is also the small matter of her father being Dwayne Johnson, known to WWE fans around the world as The Rock.
Rey Mysterio Opens Up On 2015 WWE Departure
In a shock move, Rey Mysterio departed WWE in early 2015, ending his 13-year association with the sports entertainment giant. Throughout that time, ‘The Biggest Little Man’ was a prominent figure for the duration of his tenure, being a one-time WWE Champion and two-time World Heavyweight Champion. Mysterio...
Bodhi Hayward Breaks Silence Following WWE Release
On November 1st, it was reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng had been released from their contracts with WWE NXT. This marked hte first mass release of talent since April 29th, when Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Parker Boudreaux were released from the company. Kai and Lumis have since returned, playing prominent roles on WWE Raw.
WWE Celebrates Roman Reigns Major Career Milestone
Given that his current run as ‘The Tribal Chief’ has been the greatest work of his career, it’s difficult to imagine Roman Reigns has anything but that. Everyone has to start somewhere, though, and for Reigns, that meant a brief run in NXT. WWE is celebrating that...
“I’m Responsible For AEW” – Matt Cardona
Although credit for creating All Elite Wrestling has historically been linked to those who formally founded the organisation, several others have also been linked to helping the company launch; among them is Matt Cardona. Facing a similar situation to that of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes in that...
AEW Star Praises CM Punk For Being Helpful Backstage
According to a number of recent reports CM Punk isn’t exactly a popular name within much of the AEW locker room. After riding into All Elite Wrestling on a wave of optimism and good will back in August 2021, Punk has seemingly fallen from favour following his well publicised outburst after AEW All Out.
Jim Cornette – CM Punk Was “Exposing The Myth Of The Elite”
The issues between CM Punk and The Elite are now infamously written deep into the lore of All Elite Wrestling. Stemming from Punk’s controversial comments during the All Out media scrum, the situation is seemingly going to conclude with his departure from the company, a little over a year after he first returned to professional wrestling.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Discussed Shinsuke Nakamura Appearance With AEW
On October 30th it was announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1st for a match against Japanese legend the Great Muta. The match will serve as part of Muta’s retirement tour, ahead of his official retirement from the ring a few weeks thereafter in February.
Emma Reportedly Signs With WWE
As was reported prior to the broadcast, the October 28 Friday Night SmackDown did indeed feature the WWE return of Emma. The Aussie answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, ultimately coming up short against ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’. It appears...
