wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Bloodline Breaking Character On WWE SmackDown
This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes. The match itself was pretty good, but the ending left more questions than answers. During the closing moments of the match, things went wrong between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Things didn’t end there, because the Bloodline needed to squash this fighting.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
itrwrestling.com
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
itrwrestling.com
Jack Whitehall Shows Off Incredible Mankind Cosplay [VIDEO]
Jack Whitehall has long been known as a celebrity pro wrestling superfan. The UK comedian was heavily involved in the promotion of AEW ahead of the company’s launch in 2019. As well as revealing the AEW World Championship Final Eliminator matches for the promotion’s first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, Whitehall also hosted the last of a series of YouTube shows counting down to the event.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
itrwrestling.com
Another Female Star Potentially Heading Back To WWE
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. The star’s reappearance came after it was reported that Chelsea Green could also be on her way back to the company after finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, a...
itrwrestling.com
Plans For AEW Stars To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom In Place
Since NJPW star KENTA made his first appearance for AEW back in February 2021, the working relationship between the two companies has flourished with numerous wrestlers passing through the once Forbidden Door. The crossover between the two led to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door supershow in June 2022. The...
itrwrestling.com
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Namedropped By Michael Cole During SmackDown
Following Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22, numerous sweeping changes have been made to the WWE product. This has ranged from certain WWE Superstars being pushed to words such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ being added back to the list of allowed phrases. The latter of those has seen a vast improvement in the company’s broadcasting.
PWMania
Bayley Wants WWE to Introduce a Mid-Card Women’s Championship
From being a champion in NXT to being on the main roster, Bayley has accomplished everything in the WWE. WWE added the Women’s Tag Team Titles to the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles after persistent demands from Bayley, Sasha Banks, and other women. However, Bayley wants a mid-card championship for women in WWE, which is not currently available.
itrwrestling.com
What Happened When WWE Returned To Scotland?
After the success of WWE Clash at the Castle at the beginning of September, the sports entertainment giant returned to the United Kingdom with an untelevised live event from Glasgow, Scotland. Taking place from the OVO Hydro on October 30, the night featured a SmackDown crew, with the Raw roster having worked in Mexico the night before.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Move To Return To NXT Called The Right Decision For Her Career
Booker T has garnered enormous fame throughout his career. When he feels something deserves to be acknowledged, the Harlem Heat member never holds back. Recently, Booker T took the initiative, saying that Mandy Rose’s decision to return to NXT was the right one. Booker T thinks Mandy Rose’s decision...
itrwrestling.com
Dutch Mantell Reveals Why He Took The Undertaker To Wrestlers Court
Wrestler’s court has become a popular part of wrestling lore in recent years as fans found out more about the inner workings of the WWE locker room. A way of self-policing, wrestlers could be pulled up for various misdemeanours and ‘judged’ by one of their peers, usually JBL or The Undertaker.
Yardbarker
Shinsuke Nakamura details WWE/NOAH negotiations for Great Muta match
Shinsuke Nakamura has opened up about WWE granting him permission to face The Great Muta. NJPW announced on Sunday that Nakamura will face Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura was able to receive permission from WWE to do the match.
itrwrestling.com
Barry Windham Potentially Linked To Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Character
The booking of Bray Wyatt in WWE has continued to leave more questions than answers. On the latest Friday Night SmackDown, ‘The Eater of Worlds’ was interrupted by a masked figure on-screen, who was reported as being Uncle Howdy. The figure noted that Wyatt would never be able to run away from him and claimed that Bray still needed a mask, referencing his Fiend persona.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul wrestling match
One of the biggest matches in sports entertainment will be taking place on November 5. At WWE’s Crown Jewel event, Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul. The battle between pro wrestler and YouTuber takes place in King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia....
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
