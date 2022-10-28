ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
GATE CITY, VA
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central

NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football

Another gridiron showdown between archrivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Little things added up to Science Hill win

What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contorting, falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone

As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat

Thursday night's Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill High School put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill's large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials

JOHNSON CITY — Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remains a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while hosting local events and offering an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
City prepares itself for snow

KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Luke Bulla to perform at Down Home

JOHNSON CITY — Luke Bulla will perform on Nov. 11 beginning at 8 p.m. at Down Home in downtown Johnson City. Bulla has been singing and playing music most of his life. Touring with and singing in his family band from age four, Luke took up the fiddle at seven.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

