Mooney and Gentle square off in House race

Hurricane evacuation timetables and development have long been sensitive subjects in the Florida Keys, and one of the first issues that the next Florida Keys House Representative will most likely be tasked with is amending the state statute that guides hurricane evacuation in the Florida Keys.

Within the next two weeks, voters will chose whether the next House Representative for District 120 will be Republican incumbent Jim Mooney or his Democratic challenger Adam Gentle. Mooney narrowly defeated challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Gentle handily defeated challenger Daniel Horton Diaz in the August primary.

One of the most important bills that the winner will most likely be asked to sponsor would change the hurricane evacuation time language to allow for 300 more state building allocations for Islamorada and Marathon each and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government as well.

This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive plan maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of hurricane making landfall. The appeal was part of a legal challenge of the units by residents of the cities Key West, Islamorada and Marathon, who claimed the new units would impact hurricane evacuation time in the Keys.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys. The Monroe County Commission has voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.

Since the ruling last month, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.

Mooney believes the statute “can be tweaked” but it would require both Marathon and Islamorada leaders being in agreement on a bill, he said.

“There is a need (for more workforce housing), but it has to be done in a way that does not jeopardize public safety,” Mooney said. “It will be a journey.”

As a general matter, “there should a true look at the evacuation time,” Gentle said.

Gentle questioned whether the current evacuation time model is accurate, citing that there are far fewer residents in the Keys during hurricane season, which runs from June to November. He also wanted to factor into the equation the ability to have all lanes of traffic on U.S. 1 moving north during a hurricane evacuation.

But Gentle did cite that he did “not want the Keys to be overbuilt,” he said. Complicating and adding urgency to the issue is that the 52-unit affordable workforce housing project called Marty’s Place on 39th Street could face condemnation as it received its state building allocations through Marathon’s new 300 BPAS allocation.

“I struggle to see how we pull that back,” Gentle said. “We are going to tear down units when we have an affordable housing crisis.”

Another local issue that received a lot of attention last session was state legislators not funding $650,000 for the Florida Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), which support health and dental services to medically vulnerable and underserved children in Monroe County. Mooney received considerable criticism for the funding being clipped during last year’s legislative session.

Mooney contended the allocation made it all the way through the legislature, but the governor removed it from the state budget.”

“There is a process and process was followed,” Mooney said. “I don’t know why he vetoed it. I thought he would champion something for children.”

Mooney plans to follow the same criteria this year, when it comes to a funding request from AHEC, he said.

Gentle blamed the funding being denied on the shallow efforts of a “disengaged representative,” Gentle said.

“He was not engaged enough to get this put in,” Gentle said. “This is what lazy representation will get you. You have to keep your eye on the ball and that’s what you are there for.”

If elected, Gentle planned to monitor the progress of the bill and work with other state lawmakers to make sure the funding is secured, he said.

Gentle listed his top three priorities would be working on property insurance rates to make sure they are affordable and fair, maintaining and creating affordable housing and making sure women have unfettered access to healthcare and are not discriminated against, he said. When it comes to affordable housing, Gentle supported creating a tenants’ bill of rights.

Mooney listed his top three priorities as pushing for full funding of the Florida Keys Stewardship program, working with the Monroe County School District on a plan to provide workforce housing that would not require ROGO units and more funding mental health programs, including a proposal that was cut last legislative session that would have put technology in police vehicles that would allow the officers to virtually communicate with mental health experts on calls involving people with mental health issues, he said.

Gentle, of Big Coppitt Key, is attempting to achieve what no Democrat has done in roughly 10 years — win the state House of Representatives District 120 seat. The seat has been held by a Republican since former House Rep. Ron Saunders held the seat in 2012.

Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where he worked with charitable organizations. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing unjust evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.

Mooney is currently in his first term in the House.

Prior to be elected to the state House of Representatives District 120 seat in November 2020, Mooney served four terms on the Islamorada Village Council, serving as mayor during some of those terms. Mooney is a Realtor by trade and a former teacher.

Since being elected to the House, Moody has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.

Early voting has started and is available every day running through Nov. 5, with Nov. 8 being the date of the General Election. Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three of the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Offices, the Big Pine Community Center and the Islamorada library.

As of Thursday, 17.5%, or 9,657 eligible voters, had cast ballots early or by mail, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

