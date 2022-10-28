ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

School workers receive additional raises

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

With the cost of living continuing to rise every year in the Florida Keys, the United Teachers of Monroe and the Monroe County School District reached a tentative agreement to an additional raise in the salaries for teachers and school-related personnel.

The agreements reached Tuesday, Oct. 25, between the United Teachers of Monroe and the Monroe County School District are a $5,000 increase to the base salary of teachers and a $1.25-per-hour increase for school-related personnel.

“The school board is committed to getting as much funding as possible into the salary schedules of all employees,” stated Board Chairman John Dick.

The raises would increase the base salaries for teachers from $51,800 a year to $56,800 a year, according to district officials. The new raises push the top end of the teacher pay from $87,500 to $92,500.

“It is really hard to get employees,” said Holly Hummell-Gorman, who represents the teachers as part of the United Teachers of Monroe. “We are really hoping this goes a long way to help people with the cost of living.”

The United Teachers of Monroe was able to negotiate raises back in May, but because of the dramatic increase in property values, there was money that could be used to again increase teacher’s salaries, Hummell-Gorman said.

The UTM does have a two-year contract in place, but the teachers’ union is “hoping to get back to the table” this spring to further negotiate for the teachers and workers, Hummell-Gorman said.

“We have to keep working to deal with the high cost of living,” Hummell-Gorman said.

The tentative agreements will be presented by UTM to its members for a ratification vote on Nov. 17. The agreements will then go before the Monroe County School Board for their approval at their Nov. 22 meeting. The implementation of the approved agreements will become retroactive to July 1, 2022, according to district officials.

The Keys are one of the most expensive areas of the state to live and work in, and the school district has struggled with turnover and the ability to recruit new employees. Local elected officials and business leaders have declared a workforce housing crisis in the Keys.

The School District currently has 63 open positions, 11 of those being teacher vacancies, according to Harry Russell, executive director of personnel support and instructional leadership. All total, the district has 1,456 employees with 634 of them being teachers.

The school district had proposed to build housing on its property abutting the Sugarloaf School, but resistance from neighbors eventually whittled down the project to only 20 units and the project never came to be because cost estimates came in much higher than expected. Those costs would push monthly rental rates above what school officials wanted to offer their staffers.

The school district is now considering placing between 80 to 140 workforce housing units on the district property at Trumbo Road in Key West.

tohara@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
