Marathon, FL

Marathon wants art to depict sea-level changes

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The City of Marathon has been awarded a $10,000 Art Builds Community Grant from the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for an installation titled “Beautiful Benchmarks” depicting the effect of sea-level rise in the Middle Keys.

The city recently extended the deadline for submissions to Monday, Nov. 14.

The objective of the ABC grant is to strengthen community by fostering relationships between artists, arts organizations, and civic organizations within the Florida Keys to generate greater cultural equity, according to the grant.

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is committed to ensuring that everyone in the Keys community has equal access to the arts and the fundamental right to express their culture through the arts. Many residents experience vast disparities in terms of access to and participation in arts and culture activities. We believe the arts have the power to change hearts and minds and inspire social change.

With this in mind, the City of Marathon is searching for an artist with whom to partner to show the benchmarks of sea-level rise in an area of Marathon that is important to the entire community. The goal of Beautiful Benchmarks is to provide community engagement regarding flooding and sea-level rise that is outside the standard scope of flood mapping and statistical analysis, according to Maria Covelli, grants coordinator for the City of Marathon.

Low-income residents tend to face increased safety risks during floods, as research suggest they are more likely to remain in low-lying areas. By engaging the community with the artist, they will be able to have a visual representation of the data and analysis that crosses the language barriers, and acts as a local benchmark to know how they may be impacted in the future from storms, high tides, or other climate change events, according to Covelli.

The city will provide the technical data and analysis, coordinate public meetings, and provide the staff needed for accurate measurements. The audience will engage with the artist to develop the art that best represents them and their community, Covelli said.

The artist will then merge the relevant data and representation into the art and will coordinate with city staff for placement of the piece. The goal is the audience informs the artist, and the resulting art informs the audience; allowing for a large audience to help shift and guide developmental and policy changes within the City of Marathon, Covelli said.

The artist will receive the entirety of the grant award for the installation and may request up to one-third of that amount at the start. This opportunity is open to any artist listed in the Florida Keys Council of the Arts Artist Registry. Interested artists please submit information no later than Monday, Nov. 14, to Maria Covelli, Grants Coordinator, City of Marathon, at covellim@ci.marathon.fl.us:

The information needed is the artist name, email address and phone number. Artists also need to submit their preferred medium and first, second and third choice of public location in Marathon where they would like the final installation (i.e. Sombrero Beach, Jessie Hobbs Park, Coco Plum Beach, The Quay, 7 Mile Marina, etc).

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
