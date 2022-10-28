SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Olivia Sargent, Coral Shores

Q: When did you start swimming?

A: I first joined a club when I was 5 years old and I was in that club until my junior year and now I just swim with the high school team.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I did soccer for a while, I also ride horses, jumping, which I have been doing for about four years now. I also did dance for a while, but it turns out I’m not that good at dancing.

Q: Why did you focus on swimming in high school?

A: It was something I was good at and I enjoyed it, I loved my teammates, everyone is so supportive, and even though it’s individual a lot of times, the relays are a lot of fun, swimming for each other. I just excelled and got good at it.

Q: Are you still participating in equestrians?

A: Yes, I do that about five days a week, except during swim season, it’s a little hard to juggle both, but I ride all year round and we compete in Wellington. I ride at Reefside Stables in Islamorada, in Lower Matacumbe, and about four to five girls at the high school that do it. It’s not a high school sport but we still get varsity letters for it.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I swim for about an hour and a half every day during the season, and for riding, I spend about two hours at the barn every day.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: On the weekends, but then I still volunteer at Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder, so I’m always on the go.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: For swimming, I decided to focus on equestrian when I’m not in season. Then for riding, I focus on just jumping higher and correcting mistakes. I fall off sometimes but the best thing to do is just get back on. There are two seasons throughout the year with big horse shows at the end of the seasons. So I’m just focused on specific events and am off during the summer.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Probably academics, but I try to manage them both at the same time and hold them on an equal level. I also try to do things outside of school I enjoy, but I’m very determined to keep my grades up.

Q: Between swimming and equestrian, do you prefer one better?

A: Probably equestrian riding, because I do it year around, but swimming is still really important to me and i love being part of the team. I put all my effort into swim during the season.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m very good with animals, I’ve always been drawn to them and they have been drawn to me and I think I’m going to become a vet. I’m also really good in the ocean, I’ve been diving since I was 11 and can free dive really deep.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Swimming has taught me it’s OK to fail. Everyone fails at some pointing their life, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop, you have to keep going and try again. I think resistance is a big thing for both of those sports, especially riding because you will fall off and have to get right back on. I haven’t fallen off recently, but there have been some issues. I got a concussion last year, so I couldn’t ride for a couple of months.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I’m really trying to get into FSU, but I’m trying a few others, but my focus right now is getting my college applications in and, of course, keeping my grades up because I don’t want to fail my senior year. For swimming, I want to go to at least to regional at least with my relay team. I went to regionals as a sophomore and junior.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Going to college and enjoying that time, and I’m hoping to get into med school and either become a physician’s assistant or veterinarian because I like science and I think I’d be good at one of those.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Probably getting to go to state for swimming. There were only four of us as a relay, and we weren’t expecting to get first at states, but we were just happy to be there and really excited to be able to participate in that.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My swim coach, Jon Olsen, has been working with me since I was 5. I look up to him as a swim coach, and even if we don’t do our best in the pool, he’s there to give us a high-five. I love Mrs. Kelly (Owens), she’s the diving coach, and Mrs. (Michelle) Theiry is my video production and where I learned to love video production. She has taught me so much and helped me be creative.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: To have as much school spirit as you can because the only way to make spit week and weeks like this fun, is to have that pride. Also, make sure to talk to your classmate, counselors and teachers, because everyone is there to help you get through high school and help you make memories.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To put a lot of effort into your freshman year, because that’s where a lot of people let their grades slip as they are not thinking about college, but if you don’t do well your freshman year you’re set up to really have to push yourself the rest of high school.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I know I’m going to miss my teammates and coach but I know I’ve spent so much time with them and they have helped me so much. I’m just going to be grateful for the experience.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to Greece and South Africa. We travel a lot because both my parents are teachers and we love to travel, but those are the two places I really want to go to. My mom went to South Africa when she was in college and she loved it. It’s a cool place to visit and not a lot of people think to go there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I would always say riding was a hobby, I also love scuba diving, it’s so peaceful in the ocean and I love it down there. It’s awesome to experience that, living down here.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Having time for studying and homework, after sports, because you are so tired, I try my best to get everything done, but I also think finding that time to get everything done can be difficult.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Probably spend more time with my friends because I feel like sometimes it’s hard to spend that time with them before you go off to college. I think it would be fine to have at lest an hour to hang out with my friend.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college, hopefully, FSU, but I’m applying to a bunch of colleges all over the nation.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I don’t know, I thought about swimming in college or riding in college, but I don’t want to make it any more difficult because I know college is really difficult. If there is an equestrian club at the school, I’ll probably join it.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: How grateful I am to have grown up here and how amazing the ocean is and that it’s really sad the coral reefs are dying and to come to see it while I can.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Some hogfish from my dad.

Q: You’ve talked about being a veterinarian or physician’s assistant. What interests you in those career paths?

A: The animal aspect interests me in the veterinarian part and I’ve always liked medical work, and putting those two together would be really cool.