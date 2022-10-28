ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes in position to claim conference title

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
 3 days ago

In the Florida Independent Athletic Conference championship playoff bracket, with an opportunity to play for the conference title, is exactly the position Coral Shores coach Ed Holly wanted his team to be in at this point of the season. Sure enough, after a 7-2 regular season campaign, during which the Hurricanes allowed just 51 total points, a 5.7 per game average, Coral Shores is in the FIAC semifinals.

Now Coral Shores just needs to defeat long-time rival Ransom Everglades for the season time this season, on Friday, Oct. 28, on the Raiders’ home turf, in order to advance to the championship.

“The hardest thing in football is to beat a team twice in one year, especially when that team is 10-1 at home and scoring more than 40 points a game at home over the last three years,” said Holly. “It’s called home-field advantage for a reason, so we expect it to be a spirited game. They know us well and we know them well, and it’s a little different playing twice in one year so it will be a challenge.”

In the first meeting, which was played on the Hurricanes’ home gridiron in Tavernier, Ransom scored first, but the Coral Shores defense stood strong and held the Raiders to just a single touchdown during a 21-7 victory. On Friday, Holly explained he expects Ransom to have a few wrinkles this time around for the Hurricanes’ defense.

“The core stuff isn’t going to change, we are who we are and they are who they are, but the little different nuances to the game, and the different formations, that’s what makes it exciting and fun. We have a few surprises for the and I expect them to have a few for us,” said Holly. “We need to give them some different looks, defensively, they throw the ball too well all over the field. It might even be something we are changing play-by-play in order to make sure they don’t have success, but we don’t want to get away from who we are.”

The Hurricanes coach furthered that he fully expects the Raiders to be hungry for a bit of revenge after suffering the loss in the first meeting between the programs. It was Ransom’s only conference loss this season.

“I think they were a bit shocked at the team we had this year, because we lost so many seniors from, last year. I promise they won’t be off guard this week,” said Holly. “We have talked to the guys about the grind and putting in hard work. When you do that, good things will happen in the end. I just wanted o make sure we were in a position to be playing for a title at the end of the year and that’s where we are. We have the ability to play for the ring.”

The only problem for Coral Shores, several of their top players, including quarterback Yemcel Moreno and Xayver Arrington, both of who suffered injuries in a loss to Key West last week, will be game-time decisions.

“It was a tough physical ball game and we are beat up a little bit, as will happen anytime two teams from the Keys play, but we are good and ready to play,” said Holly. “We still have 48 hours before the game and the guys are working hard to come back, but health is the most important thing.”

Last week, Isaac Holmes was able to fill in as the Hurricanes’ backup signal caller, leading a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, and no matter the status of Moreno, the Hurricanes coach is expecting Holmes to play a major factor in the semifinals.

“He has come on well and I’m very impressed with his competitive spirit,” said the Coral Shores coach. “This is why we lift all those weights and spend all that time, so we have the guys ready to step up and we have a lot of guys who will be playing in different positions, so let’s go have fun, and I think we can do that with either Yemcel or Isaac at quarterback.”

With all the minor differences entering the game for Coral Shores, Holly expressed you can wipe out the results from the first contest, as even the kickoff time has been shifted to 4 p.m. to accommodate for referees, but the Hurricanes coach is still convinced, as he has been all season, they can play for the FIAC title as they are now in position to do.

“We practice every day in the afternoon, so we are used to the sun and heat,” said Holly. “Our guys have a lot to prove on the field after last year and our guys remember and understand that, so no pep-talk needed, when we get off the bus we will be ready.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

