Conchs need to keep winning, especially against Eagles, to remain in postseason hunt

Every week from here on out is a “must-win” for the Key West High football team, if the Conchs hope to keep their postseason aspirations afloat, especially on Friday, Oct. 28, against new District 16-2S rival Gateway, as a loss to the one-win Eagles would all but eliminate the Conchs from contention.

“This is a playoff game for us, as it has been the past couple of weeks, and if we can continue to build on that, it will be a good night,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “The younger guys are starting to have fun with the pressure and, as they say, pressure is a privilege, and you have to earn that right to earn this type of pressure. Well, we want to accomplish that goal and we want to take advantage of the situation because, right now, we control it.”

A miscalculation in Key West’s win-loss record on MaxPreps, accidentally entered as a loss during its contest against Coral Shores, has Hughes uncertain of where exactly his team stands in the region rankings, but currently ranked 10th with the extra loss has the Conchs head man remaining confident that victories against Gateway, and Bishop Verot in the season finale next week, should propel his team into the postseason.

“We just need to keep our confidence up, because we are starting to do some good things,” said Hughes. “We have to go play a clean game and continue to build on those positive things we have been doing.”

And by all means, Hughes stressed Key West cannot look past Gateway, despite the Eagles having lost their last two games 115-0 to district rivals, including Estero 48-0 who Key West lost to 42-37. Last season, in the first meeting between the Conchs and Eagles before the two programs became district rivals, Key West won 48-13.

“They are obviously a year older, but a similar program,” said Hughes. “But that doesn’t mean if we go out there thinking they are just going to lay down, it’s not going to happen. If we are not sharp, Gateway is an athletics team, they are just young, but they have some guys who can score some points.”

“We are not good enough to look past anybody right now, so we have to fully focus on this game,” the coach added, noting his team is playing with more confidence after defeating Coral Shores by a pair of scores last week.

“That was a good football team, the defense is as advertised,” Hughes said about the Hurricanes. “Anytime you can meet a good football team and come out with a win, we will take that.”

Now, the coach furthered, Key West needs to take care of the ball, as last week they once again lost the turnover battle despite winning the game, as they must claim a victory in the team;’s first road trip outside of Monroe County this season.

“It’s going to be new to a lot of guys who haven’t had this trip before, so it’s definitely going to be a factor,” said Hughes. “If we don’t beat ourselves we should have a good night, but my goodness have we been beating ourselves a lot. We just have to play a smart brand of football, without making silly mistakes, and try to force some turnovers.”

