Dolphins set to close out season, no matter outcome on finale

No matter what happens on Friday, Oct. 28, the season will come to a close for the Marathon High football team, despite the Dolphins being guaranteed to end a four-year skid of losing records no matter the outcome in the rematch with University School on the Middle Keys Campus at 7 p.m.

In the first meeting between the team, the Dolphins, led by 122 rushing yards from Malachi Hawkins, held onto the 22-19 victory, during which Marathon scored the only six points of the second half. This time around, both teams enter the game having won three of their last four contests, including both defeating Bridgeprep Academy, Marathon 36-0 and University 52-0. In fact, during that stretch, Marathon has outscored its opponents, 166-82, but University has also been hot, outscoring its opponents 151-37.

The contest will not only bring the season to a close but also the stellar career of Hawkins, who enters his final game with the Dolphins as the third-leading rusher in the state with 1,582 yards, just one of 15 running backs in the state with at least 1,300 yards this season. Hawkins also has 17 touchdowns on the season as in only one game has be failed to reach pay dirt this season. Also joining Hawkins suiting up the blue and gold for the final time on the gridiron will be Thomas Eubank, Dylan Globe, Yuni De Leon, Aaron Dolton, Franz Noel, Brody Vandervoort, Aidan Leird and Alex Kelly.

Not a part of the Florida High School Athletic Association or in an independent conference, Marathon will play just nine games on its regular season schedule this year, without any chance of a postseason berth, despite claiming a winning season for the first time since 2017.