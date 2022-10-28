The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.

