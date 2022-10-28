Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas. If you know of construction NOT listed here, email me Lucy@KFAB.COM
WOWT
Bellevue Loop Trail is back open
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Loop Trail is finally back open. The path was destroyed in the Heartland Flood of 2019. The loop sits on top of the R616 levee and was completely submerged when the levee overtopped in the historic flood. It was supposed to be closed for...
WOWT
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders

WOWT
Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits

Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
WOWT
Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September. The least expensive gas...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Physicians Mutual about Annual Medicare Enrollment. Find out more how Physicians Mutual can help you find the right plan or keep it the same. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Halloween morning commute was anything but a treat for drivers heading east on Highway 370. Sarpy County officials gave people a heads-up for possible delays overnight as an oversized payload was moved along the busy road. However, things did not go according to plan. The...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
KETV.com
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
WOWT
Monday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass records 2 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Omaha community efforts to promote health equity

WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
WOWT
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
WOWT
6 News Exclusive: Updates on Bellevue’s Olde Towne redevelopment
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, officials broke ground on The Frontier District, a highly anticipated revitalization project in Bellevue. The first phase: The Bridge Flats. Set to bring 53 luxury apartments and retail space for restaurants and shops. For the past few months, there hasn’t been any action...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
