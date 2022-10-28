Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Two dead in Moniteau County crash
Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan. The driver and passenger in the minivan, 79-year old Richard Manning and 74-year old Mary Manning, both died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
advantagenews.com
MoDOT set to close another ramp on Interstate 270
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to close the Interstate 270 eastbound ramp from Hanley/Graham at 7 AM on Monday morning October 31st, weather permitting. The ramp closure is needed for widening of the highway and the building of a new retaining wall. MoDOT spokeswoman Nina Thompson tells the...
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
krcgtv.com
Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City
Community members came together Sunday, four years after 4-year-old Darnell Gray's body was found in Jefferson City. The post Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
