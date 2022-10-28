Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan. The driver and passenger in the minivan, 79-year old Richard Manning and 74-year old Mary Manning, both died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO