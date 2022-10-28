ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Two dead in Moniteau County crash

Two people are dead after crashing in Moniteau County over the weekend. The patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 50 between Tipton and California, Missouri. A truck was starting to make a left turn off the highway, when it was hit from behind by a minivan. The driver and passenger in the minivan, 79-year old Richard Manning and 74-year old Mary Manning, both died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash

One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
advantagenews.com

MoDOT set to close another ramp on Interstate 270

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to close the Interstate 270 eastbound ramp from Hanley/Graham at 7 AM on Monday morning October 31st, weather permitting. The ramp closure is needed for widening of the highway and the building of a new retaining wall. MoDOT spokeswoman Nina Thompson tells the...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured In US 50 Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169

A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
WORTH COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy