Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: Halloween decorations at Beacon Hill
During this time of year, you can find elaborate cobweb arrangements, 12-foot tall skeletons and rows and rows of pumpkins set against the elegant brick houses of Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. Residents of the picturesque neighborhood go all-out with their Halloween decorations, making the area come alive with excitement and mystery in the month of October.
I’m not mad, this is just how I look
My primary mode of transportation is fueled by the energy of my own two feet, like many other Boston University students. Lucky for me, I have lots of energy as a result of my crippling coffee addiction. Oftentimes, I walk with a coffee in hand and confront Commonwealth Avenue with a look that could kill.
‘Stranger Things’ turns BU Dining upside down celebrate Halloween
Boston University Dining Services is holding a “Stranger Things”-themed dining event on Halloween across all dining halls on campus. Each dining hall will be decorated as a different season of Stranger Things, according to Laurel O’Keefe, the marketing manager for BU Dining Services, who also conceptualized the event.
Men’s soccer clinches first postseason berth since 2018 with 2-0 win over Lehigh
The Boston University men’s soccer team defeated Lehigh University 2-0 on Saturday night at Nickerson Field to secure their spot in the Patriot League playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Terriers (6-4-6, 4-1-3 Patriot League) started quickly with two goals in the first 12 minutes, both of...
Hockey East Report: Weekend of 10/28
As October wraps up and a jam-packed November of hockey commences, here are the recent major storylines from the last weekend of Hockey East play. Coach Scott Borek and the Merrimack Warriors (4-3-0, 2-1-0 Hockey East) had a great weekend series against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-1-0 HE). The Warriors fell in overtime on Friday night and defeated the Minutemen in overtime the next night.
Women’s Hockey Breaks Losing Streak with 5-2 Win Over Warriors
The Boston University women’s hockey team (3-5-0, 2-4-0 Hockey East) hosted the Merrimack College Warriors (2-7-1, 1-6-1 HE) at Walter Brown Arena this afternoon where they bounced back from Friday’s loss with a 5-2 victory. “It was obviously good to get the win, I thought we finally played...
Terriers drop close contest in Lowell, 2-1
Looking to build off strong weekend splits against the University of Michigan and UConn, the No. 9 Boston University Men’s Hockey Team (3-3-0, 1-2-0 Hockey East) took a quick trip up route three to take on the No. 18 UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-2-0, 2-0-0 HE). The Terriers dropped a close contest to the River Hawks, 2-1.
Terriers Win in OT against Lowell, 2-1
The Boston University men’s hockey team (4-3-0, 2-2-0 Hockey East) took on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (5-3-0, 2-1-0 HE) tonight at Agganis Arena where they won 2-1 in a thrilling overtime showing. “I know we have a resilient group so we find a way to bounce back,” head...
Field hockey clinches regular season championship following 2-1 win against Bucknell
Bucknell University’s senior midfielder Kayla Kisthardt lined up for the penalty corner with just over 10 seconds remaining in the contest. The ball pierced through the brisk autumn air and into the swarm of players congregating in front of the goal. The ball eventually met the stick of Bison...
