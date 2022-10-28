What's next for Robert Dillingham, AJ Johnson, other Donda Academy standouts considering school's uncertain future?

It looks like some of the nation's top high school basketball players will be searching for new homes just before the start of the 2022-23 season

Last week, the Donda Academy boys basketball team debuted at No. 11 in the preseason SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , but the Doves will be dropping out of the rankings without playing one game.

After its founder, Kanye West, repeatedly made national headlines for antisemitism, the school notified parents Wednesday night that it would be closing its doors for the rest of the school year.

The school may not be closing down, however, as reports surfaced Thursday regarding a possible reversal of the decision. TMZ obtained an email sent to parents a few hours after the original message.

"Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy,” the email said. “With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!"

Whether or not the school returns might not make a difference for the basketball team, however. The team, if it exists in any form this season, would struggle filling its now-depleted schedule with quality opponents.

In the wake of West making headlines for all the wrong reasons and his school potentially closing down, several high-profile tournaments dropped the Doves from their events.

The Kentucky Play By Play Classic was the first to give the boot to Donda, and Spalding HoopHall and the City of Palms Classic followed suit.

John Naylor, executive director for the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, told The Los Angeles Times their decision was due largely to the school's uncertain status, while the Play By Play Classic came to its decision based on West's antisemitism.

"While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda's hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye's actions," a statement from the Play By Play Classic read.

Some of the nation's top high school basketball players, meanwhile, look like they're left without a team.

Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham, the No. 2 point guard in the senior class , was slated to begin his second season with Donda Academy after transferring from Combine Academy (North Carolina).

Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson planned to play his senior year with the Doves following his time at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California.

There's also Chicago native JJ Taylor, a four-star forward who starred at Morgan Park and Kenwood Academy as a freshman and sophomore, respectively, and joined Donda as a junior for its inaugural season.

While news broke of Donda Academy's closure, three-star senior Chuck Bailey revealed he decided last week to leave the school due to West's antics. The guard began his high school career at Groves (Michigan) before moving to Higley (Arizona) and Donda.

The senior class at Donda also included three-star forward Jalen Hooks, who transferred from Crispus Attucks (Indiana), and three-star center Brandon White, who last played at Winston Salem Christian (North Carolina).

While unlikely, there remains an outside chance at Donda Academy taking the court this season.

Minnesota Prep Academy scheduled a game against Donda Academy for Nov. 3 at the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The school's president Donnell Bratton plans on honoring that commitment, assuming the Doves have the numbers.

"These kids, these young people, should have an opportunity to play and not be canceled," Bratton told The LA Times. “Ye has a battle and a war that he is tackling in himself, but Rob Dillingham, AJ Johnson, JJ Taylor haven’t been involved to understand life yet … we just want to be a part of the journey of seeing kids like them succeed."