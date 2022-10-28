Read full article on original website
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
Chico celebrates Treat Street with downtown trick-or-treating
CHICO, Calif. - The annual tradition of Treat Street returned in full force this year. Kids and parents dressed up in their costumes as many businesses were handing out candy to people walking by. Everyone was in great spirits. Action News Now stopped by to see all the young trick-or-treaters...
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
More affordable housing rentals coming to Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - The rebuilding process continues on the Ridge nearly four years post-Camp Fire. “After the Camp Fire, one of the thing that happens is a lot of single-family rental homes go away because they are owned by smaller entities, mom and pops who owned the homes years ago,” said director of fundraising and communications for the Community Housing Improvement Project (CHIP) Mark Montgomery. “Those people don’t typically rebuild right after a fire.”
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
Chico State offering fentanyl testing strips
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is taking steps to keep students safe from deadly fentanyl overdoses by making hundreds of test kits available on campus. Butte County Public Health donated 400 of the kits to WellCat Prevention. Action News Now spoke with the WellCat Prevention senior program coordinator about why...
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
Chico’s local women in wine
October kicked off the prime-time wine-harvesting season with wineries and farms throughout California hosting a variety of events, including here in Butte County. Sierra Oro Farm Trail began offering farm and wine passes on Oct. 1 that granted visitors access to immersive farm experiences, complimentary wine tastings, exclusive discounts and tours to celebrate the month-long harvest.
4th annual Paradise Revival Festival returns this weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - The fourth annual Paradise Revival Festival returns to Paradise Saturday to commemorate the Camp Fire. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway. "Understandably, many may still find this anniversary painful,” said Allen Myers, the festival director...
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
Indigenous mural vandalized with hate speech in Chico
Chico, CA. — A Native American mural in Chico, aimed to bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous women and children, was vandalized with hate speech over the weekend. Artist and "Hope through Art" Founder Shane Grammer and his team and community members created the mural, also known as...
