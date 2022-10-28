DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a mild and sunny day for Halloween and no end in sight for the warm and sunny weather. In fact, temperatures will get even warmer as we head into the first few days of the month. Expect highs tomorrow to be in the mid 70s and that trend continues through Thursday. We’ll cool off closer to normal by the weekend and early next week. Big story will be the rain that moves in on Friday. It does appear to be a couple of good rain days, especially for Friday and Saturday. Timing and amounts will still need to be monitored as we get closer to Friday. Temperatures cool as we head into Election Day next week.

