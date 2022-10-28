Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks record shutout over S.C. East, will host Johnston in Class 5A quarterfinals
That’s all that matters this time of the year. The third-ranked Ankeny football team struggled offensively, but the Hawks’ defense rose to the occasion in a 17-0 victory over No. 13 Sioux City East in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday at Ankeny Stadium.
KCCI.com
Argument leads to stabbing outside Iowa college dorm
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An argument led to a stabbing early Monday morning outside a dormitory at William Penn University, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to Eltse Hall around 12:34 a.m. on the report that a male victim was stabbed in the upper chest/lower neck area. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Iowa State Fan Throws Football Out of Stadium After Oklahoma Extra Point
Iowa State football fell to 0-5 in Big 12 play and 3-5 overall after losing to Oklahoma 27-13 on Saturday. It has been the most disappointing season thus far for Matt Campbell since Year 1 in Ames. But if there was a bright spot on Saturday, this would be it.
KCCI.com
Des Moines girl dresses as Chucky for Halloween
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines girl is running around in a killer costume this Halloween. Riley dressed up as the iconic Chucky Doll. The character made its first movie appearance in 1988. Riley's mother says the facial expressions gave her the inspiration for Riley's creepy costume.
Everything Matt Campbell said after loss to Oklahoma
Iowa State suffered their fifth loss in a row on Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Sooners at home, 27-13. As ISU continues in search of their first conference victory, head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Campbell talked about topics such as the run game, the...
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher improving after life-threatening crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High is beginning to show signs of improvement almost one month after a life-threateningbike accident. Greg Lage suffered a brain injury from the crash on Oct. 1. The accident could have killed him but for two Des Moines Police officers who found him shortly after the accident.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
kniakrls.com
Deer Rut Season is Underway
Marla Mertz Naturalist for Marion County notes that it is time to be more aware of deer in the roadways. Deer rut continues into the month of November. Bucks and does are commonly found out and about at all times of the day. Rut continues until the third week of...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
KCCI.com
Ames Animal Shelter takes in dozens of cats that were found in vehicle
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is overcrowded because of a cat hoarding case. The shelter says 29 cats were found in a car. They all had fleas, ear mites, and were severely malnourished. The shelter says it was already near capacity. To help cover the costs, you...
KCCI.com
Von Maur closes its Valley West location ahead of move to Jordan Creek
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the end of an era at Valley West Mall in West Des Moines. Von Maur closed its department store at 3 p.m., days before it opens a new location at Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur has been an anchor store at...
Ankeny Influencer Couple Pleads Guilty In Poaching Case
(Ankeny, IA) — An influencer couple from Ankeny pleads guilty in one of the largest poaching cases in U.S. history. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among at least 36 defendants charged in relation to baited hunting tours at Hidden Hills Outfitters in Nebraska. Both are charged with conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law known as the Lacey Act. Their business, Bowmar Hunting, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The owners of Hidden Hills Outfitters were previously sentenced. The Bowmars will be sentenced in January, each facing up to one year in prison, one year of probation, a judgment of 44-thousand dollars, and a fine of 25-thousand dollars.
KCCI.com
Creepily clear Halloween in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a mild and sunny day for Halloween and no end in sight for the warm and sunny weather. In fact, temperatures will get even warmer as we head into the first few days of the month. Expect highs tomorrow to be in the mid 70s and that trend continues through Thursday. We’ll cool off closer to normal by the weekend and early next week. Big story will be the rain that moves in on Friday. It does appear to be a couple of good rain days, especially for Friday and Saturday. Timing and amounts will still need to be monitored as we get closer to Friday. Temperatures cool as we head into Election Day next week.
KCCI.com
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines sends one to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the northeast side of Des Moines. The crash was near 27th Street and East Douglas Avenue just after midnight on Sunday. The motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0