Newton, IA

Newton schools inform parents of anonymous threat

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Extra security measures will be put in place tomorrow at all Newton schools after an anonymous school shooting threat was made against Berg Middle School.

Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger said in a letter to families on Oct. 27 that police are actively investigating the situation and following leads. In the meantime Messinger said there will be extra police presence at school buildings, and staff will be issuing restrictions for all students going to classes on Oct. 28.

“We are asking that no student bring a backpack to school at Berg tomorrow,” he said. “Students will be required to take coats off prior to entering the building. Student traffic in the school will be kept to a minimum tomorrow and escorts will be provided for any student required to leave a classroom for any reason.”

In addition to these restrictions, the middle school has cancelled its upcoming assembly. Messinger said there will be extra support in place from school staff and extra patrols from law enforcement. Newton Community School District will provide updates to the situation as they become available.

“I know this news can be frightening to hear and completely understand that everyone is concerned about their students and all of the children in our schools,” Messinger said. “If any parent/caregiver chooses to keep their student home from school tomorrow at Berg Middle School it will not be counted against their attendance.”

The letter sent by Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger informing families about the threat made against Berg Middle School. (Screenshot )

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 560 or at cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
