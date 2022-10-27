ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
kalispell.com

18th Street E - ROAD CLOSURE

The City of Kalispell Street Department will be performing maintenance on 18th Street E between 5th Avenue E and Birchwood CT. The work is scheduled to start Tuesday, November 1st and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd – weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 8:00 am and continue to 5:00 pm.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title

A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy