The City of Kalispell Street Department will be performing maintenance on 18th Street E between 5th Avenue E and Birchwood CT. The work is scheduled to start Tuesday, November 1st and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd – weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 8:00 am and continue to 5:00 pm.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO