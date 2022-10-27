Read full article on original website
Related
kalispell.com
18th Street E - ROAD CLOSURE
The City of Kalispell Street Department will be performing maintenance on 18th Street E between 5th Avenue E and Birchwood CT. The work is scheduled to start Tuesday, November 1st and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd – weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 8:00 am and continue to 5:00 pm.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
gearjunkie.com
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
Flathead Beacon
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
Flathead dispensary raises concerns about medicinal marijuana tax vote
Residents will vote on 3% marijuana sales tax options for both recreational and medicinal purposes during the general election.
NBCMontana
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
Comments / 0