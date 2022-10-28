NJPW Night Before notes: Jon Moxley, Jonathan Gresham, Crowbar

Jon Moxley, Jonathan Gresham, and Crowbar were among the surprises at Thursday's NJPW Halloween special.

Jon Moxley, Jonathan Gresham, and Crowbar were among the surprises at Thursday's NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween special.

AEW World Champion Moxley appeared in the main event of the show, seconded by "Shooter" Shota Umino. Moxley teamed with Amazing Red, Kazuchika Okada, Eddie Kingston, YOH, and Homicide against Jay White, Juice Robinson, Tom Lawlor, El Phantasmo, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs in the 12-man elimination tag match main event, where Moxley and Kingston were the sole survivors.

Earlier in the show, former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham answered NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser's open challenge for Friday's Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view. Rosser defeated former WCW wrestler Crowbar in the night's second bout.

In the show opener, Strong announcer Alex Koslov and Rocky Romero re-formed their Forever Hooligans team, dropping the match to LA Dojo's Kevin Knight and The DKC.

SAT's Joel Maximo and Jose Maximo were another surprise on the show, as they faced Aussie Open.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jake Something, and Tracy Williams were among the other surprise participants on the mystery card.

Thursday's Results:

Elimination Tag Team Match: Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, Jon Moxley, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson (Bullet Club), Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs (Team Filthy)

Shingo Takagi defeated Jake Something

Minoru Suzuki defeated Tracy Williams

Mike Bailey defeated Smiley, Mighty Mante, & Mascara Dorada

Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis (Aussie Open) defeated Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo (SAT)

Fred Rosser defeated Crowbar

Kevin Knight & DKC defeated Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov (Forever Hooligans)

Friday's lineup:

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV pay-per-view --