FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sherrif’s Office searches for 2 suspects after attempted theft of a flatbed truck
SPOKANE, Wash. – An investigation that began in Spokane Valley left several residential roads closed off in north Spokane on Sunday, according to preliminary evidence collected by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Two suspects are still outstanding. SCSO PIO Mark Gregory said around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police searching for missing 9-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old, last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of 1500 W. Grace Avenue. The missing child is a white girl around 4’11”, around 120 pounds,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. – A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It’s unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that...
FOX 28 Spokane
From costumes to candy: Halloween events to celebrate the spooky season!
Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there’s plenty of festive fun to be had!. The Monumental Halloween Cover Show – Friday. Costumes encouraged! The Big Dipper: 171 S. Washington St., Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
Safety reminders for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash. – Tonight a lot of kids are expected to go door to door trick or treating and right now there are some reminders for families to make sure everyone stays safe. Oct. 31, 2022 the sun is expected to set at about 5:30 p.m. and one of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spooky forecast!
Your trick or treat forecast is more of a trick than a treat! We will continue to watch for scattered showers and gusty winds through this evening, so make sure your ghost and goblins have their rain gear tonight!. Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week. Temperatures will start to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Snoop Dogg coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th
SPOKANE, Wash – Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour. The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!. Joining...
