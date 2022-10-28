ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Pack, Wilma Bailey

Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Blankenship, Mary Dowell

Mary Jane Dowell Blankenship, 85 of Pulaski, VA, formerly of Narrows and Flint, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born on August 6, 1937, in Wico, WV and was a daughter of the late Spencer Blackburn Dowell and Thelma Blankenship. Besides her parents, she was preceded...
PULASKI, VA
Virginia Business

White Mill project closer to getting off the ground

Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
pcpatriot.com

Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn

Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
FAIRLAWN, VA
NRVNews

Rakes, Kimberly Dawn

Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Spotting the signs of non-physical domestic abuse

ROANOKE, Va. – You might not be able to see the scars, but victims of domestic abuse feel those scars long after they’ve escaped an abusive relationship. Domestic abuse isn’t always physical. “That emotional trauma really runs deep. Those scars are long-lasting,” said Jamie Starkey, the chief...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested in connection with death of Roanoke teen

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, and charged him with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony regarding the death of Demarion Sanders. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide. Warrants...
ROANOKE, VA

