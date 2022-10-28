ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

wufe967.com

California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church

A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State offering fentanyl testing strips

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is taking steps to keep students safe from deadly fentanyl overdoses by making hundreds of test kits available on campus. Butte County Public Health donated 400 of the kits to WellCat Prevention. Action News Now spoke with the WellCat Prevention senior program coordinator about why...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4th annual Paradise Revival Festival returns this weekend

PARADISE, Calif. - The fourth annual Paradise Revival Festival returns to Paradise Saturday to commemorate the Camp Fire. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway. "Understandably, many may still find this anniversary painful,” said Allen Myers, the festival director...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High

CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
OROVILLE, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022

CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico police investigating firearm discharge, gunshot victim; say incidents are unrelated

CHICO, CALIF. — Chico Police are currently investigating a pair of firearm incidents which, they say, are not related to one another. It all began last night around 2:00 AM, where police were monitoring a large crowd leaving a bar near City Lot 1. They then heard a gunshot, which forced the crowd to disperse in a panic. Police saw cars and pedestrians quickly escape the area, and despite one investigative stop, couldn't bring in any suspects.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
COTTONWOOD, CA
Nevada Appeal

Review: Hangtown Music Festival ‘a huge success’ looks to festivals at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Many gathered to dance and have fun in Grass Valley last weekend for what would be the final Hangtown Music Festival. The four-day festival hosted by Railroad Earth entertained many with non-stop music from morning until after midnight. Although the festival concludes this chapter under the name of Hangtown, the organizers plan to keep the same energy flowing into the next music festival project.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
WILLOWS, CA

