wufe967.com
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State offering fentanyl testing strips
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is taking steps to keep students safe from deadly fentanyl overdoses by making hundreds of test kits available on campus. Butte County Public Health donated 400 of the kits to WellCat Prevention. Action News Now spoke with the WellCat Prevention senior program coordinator about why...
actionnewsnow.com
4th annual Paradise Revival Festival returns this weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - The fourth annual Paradise Revival Festival returns to Paradise Saturday to commemorate the Camp Fire. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway. "Understandably, many may still find this anniversary painful,” said Allen Myers, the festival director...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
ijpr.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local 'voter integrity' groups
Cathy Darling Allen first heard about the door knockers in September. The Shasta County Clerk said she got reports of three residents' homes being visited in the small town of Anderson and one in Redding. “Two people came to their front door, knocked on their door wearing yellow reflective vests...
actionnewsnow.com
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
actionnewsnow.com
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
krcrtv.com
Chico police investigating firearm discharge, gunshot victim; say incidents are unrelated
CHICO, CALIF. — Chico Police are currently investigating a pair of firearm incidents which, they say, are not related to one another. It all began last night around 2:00 AM, where police were monitoring a large crowd leaving a bar near City Lot 1. They then heard a gunshot, which forced the crowd to disperse in a panic. Police saw cars and pedestrians quickly escape the area, and despite one investigative stop, couldn't bring in any suspects.
krcrtv.com
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
Nevada Appeal
Review: Hangtown Music Festival ‘a huge success’ looks to festivals at Nevada County Fairgrounds
Many gathered to dance and have fun in Grass Valley last weekend for what would be the final Hangtown Music Festival. The four-day festival hosted by Railroad Earth entertained many with non-stop music from morning until after midnight. Although the festival concludes this chapter under the name of Hangtown, the organizers plan to keep the same energy flowing into the next music festival project.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
actionnewsnow.com
Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
