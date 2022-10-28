ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Tyler Lockett denies remarks about Seahawks' selflessness were aimed at Russell Wilson: 'Stop reaching'

The Seahawks have been a surprise success story this season, parting with franchise great Russell Wilson only to look much better than their former quarterback in 2022. But that doesn't mean Seattle's current players think poorly of Wilson. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suggested after Sunday's win over the Giants that selflessness is driving the team's hot start. He clarified later, however, after some took his remarks out of context and perceived them as criticism of Wilson, that he meant no such thing.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday

Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared

The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end will likely be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to hand increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to spend some time on the sideline. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards versus Arizona on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss

Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit

Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance

Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster

The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury

Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: To have MRI on ankle

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8

Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury

Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster

Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start

Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Plays three snaps

Ogunbowale played three snaps on offense and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8. One week after Ogunbowale had a carry and seven targets (five catches), he received minimal opportunities Week 8. Houston head coach Lovie Smith indicated the back's usage in Week 7 was an attempt to provide a spark for the offense, so Ogunbowale's role does not appear to be on the ascent. Although an offense that gained just 161 yards -- 90 on its final drive -- against an average Tennessee defense looked like it was in need of a jolt.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win

Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports

Keith Kirkwood: Parts ways with Saints

New Orleans released Kirkwood Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The Saints also released Kirkwood just over a week ago before re-signing him just five days later, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him make his way back onto the team in some capacity soon. If not though, he'll have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis

Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
